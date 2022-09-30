Join us for the 9th Annual Athens Vulture Festival, LIVE! Saturday, October 22nd!. The ACC Vulture Festival is a celebration of "nature's clean-up crew," the vulture! Vultures are key to a healthy ecosystem. Just like the Solid Waste Department, they help keep the environment safe and clean by picking up the "leftovers." Vultures are often under-appreciated or even cast as villain or outcasts in cartoons and stories. Every year, during this week, we shine a spotlight on this amazing creature, which includes a wide variety of species from all over the world. We also shine a spotlight on our landfill property, which serves to do more than just bury your trash - we strive for waste reduction in all that we do, including composting organics such as food scraps, leaf & limb, and biosolids, as well as recycling materials and reclaiming landfill gasses to convert into electricity. Join us this week for a series of educational and fun activities, programming, and community!

WINTERVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO