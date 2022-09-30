Matteo Quattrin helps Frisco Independence remain perfect, roll to 44-10 win over Denton

Quattrin accounted for nearly 300 total yards and four touchdowns to lead the Knights to a huge District 3-5A DII victory over Denton to stay undefeated

FRISCO, Texas — The undefeated Frisco Independence Knights came out of their bye week with a district opening game with the Denton Broncos on Thursday night at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

Despite early fireworks from Denton, though, the Knights had no problem rolling to a 44-10 win behind the stellar play of senior quarterback Matteo Quattrin.

“It’s the belief of these seniors, really,” Independence head coach Nick Stokes said after the game.

“They started back last offseason and they set on a mission. They were intentional about the work that they did to get where they’re at now and the sky’s the limit for these guys.”

On the first play from scrimmage, the Broncos delivered the first blow when Sam Houston State-commit Coco Brown (21 carries, 156 yards, 1 TD) took a handoff up the middle 78 yards to the house.

It did not take much time for Independence to respond as Quattrin (18-24, 277 yards, 4 TDs passing, 8 carries, 20 yards) led his team down the field to score on a 12-yard strike to Austin Call (3 catches, 16 yards, 1 TD).

The teams traded punts on their next drives before Denton took the lead again on a 28-yard field goal by Ryder Walker to make the score 10-7 after one quarter of play.

Once the Knights got the ball back in the second quarter, the offense slowly but surely drove down the field and took the lead when Quattrin found Jake Simpson (6 catches, 81 yards, 2 TDs) in the end zone. The missed extra point kept the score at 13-10.

After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Knights scored again when running-back Keith Rockwell (8 carries, 65 yards, 1 TD) broke free and found his way in from 13 yards out to make the score 20-10 as the teams went into the locker room for halftime.

Independence got the ball back to start the second half and drove deep into Bronco territory, setting up Nathan Alexander to kick a 28-yard field goal.

Later in the third quarter, Ude Enyeribe (14 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD) got his name on the scoresheet for the Knights with a 22-yard run to pay dirt, making the lead 30-10 at the end of the third quarter.

On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Quattrin again found Simpson from 15 yards out. On their final drive, Qattrin finished his brilliant day with a three-yard out route to Landon Neeley (5 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD), bringing the final score to 44-10.

“It’s about intentional actions every day,” Stokes said about his team going forward.

“Be intentional about what we want to do and how we’re going to get there and focus on each challenge that’s in front of us. 5A football here in DFW is no joke. We got to be ready.”

Independence continues their perfect season and moves on to face Carrollton Creekview (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

Denton will try to bounce back from its second district loss but will first utilize a bye week before also facing Carrollton Creekview at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.