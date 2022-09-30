Read full article on original website
Related
Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown
The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton comes to Aaron Judge’s defense with Roger Maris still not conquered
ARLINGTON, Texas — There is only one active big leaguer who somewhat can relate to what Aaron Judge is going through as the Yankees’ regular season dwindles to nothing and Roger Maris still holds a share of the American League home run record. Before Giancarlo Stanton became a...
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Mets didn’t blow it’: A.J. Minter rubs salt to rivals’ wound with honest take on Braves’ epic NL East comeback
Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter did not hold back when he spoke about how his team successfully defied the odds and stole the National League title crown from the New York Mets. After the Braves defeated the Miami Marlins on the road Tuesday night to the tune of a 2-1...
Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected
Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Cardinals make key Giovanny Gallegos move ahead of MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals announced that they signed reliever Giovanny Gallegos to a two-year contract extension with a club option for 2025. The deal comes ahead of the MLB playoffs and will allow the Cardinals and Gallegos to avoid arbitration in the offseason. The Cardinals would not be where they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball
The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency
The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908
Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.
Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series
The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central and therefore clinched home field advantage in the AL Wild Card series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays earned a Wild Card spot and will be forced to travel to Cleveland following a 9-game road trip. Guardians manager Terry Francona was asked what kind of advantage that could provide […] The post Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Royals waste little time firing Mike Matheny
It’s the end of the Mike Matheny era for the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the Royals closed out their 2022 MLB season in a 9-2 road loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced that they are parting ways with manager Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred Wednesday. The Kansas City Royals have fired […] The post Royals waste little time firing Mike Matheny appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dave Roberts advocates for Julio Urias to win the NL Cy Young award
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball heading into the playoffs with a season-best 110 wins ahead of their finale on Wednesday. Their staff also has an MLB-leading 2.81 ERA, led by lefty Julio Urias. While it looks likely Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will win NL Cy Young, Dave Roberts strongly […] The post Dave Roberts advocates for Julio Urias to win the NL Cy Young award appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mets news considering holding out Jacob deGrom until possible NLDS vs. Dodgers
It is possible that Jacob deGrom won’t get to toe the rubber in the playoffs until the National League Division Series. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the New York Mets have a blueprint in which deGrom is not part of the starting rotation in the upcoming showdown with the San Diego Padres in the Wild-Card round, but that is largely dependent on the outcome of the series opener.
Mets risky starting pitching plan for Wild Card Series vs. Padres
The New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres to begin the National League Wild Card Series. Mets manager Buck Showalter is reportedly floating the idea of not running his aces out for Games 1 and 2. According to New York Post writer Joel Sherman, the Mets might push Jacob deGrom back to Game […] The post Mets risky starting pitching plan for Wild Card Series vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank you Boston’: Dennis Eckersley’s emotional message to Red Sox fans after final broadcast
The Major League Baseball regular season concluded for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. In what turned out to be a highly disappointing season, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East. It is a sad way to end any season, but particularly this season. MLB...
Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball receives $2 million offer from collector
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke the American League record with his 62nd home run on Tuesday during the first inning of the second leg of the doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Already, the fan who caught the ball, Cory Youmans, is expected to receive some impressive cash offers for the piece of MLB […] The post Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball receives $2 million offer from collector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0