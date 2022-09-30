ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected

Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Nolan Ryan
ClutchPoints

Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball

The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This could have been my home’: Willson Contreras shares true feelings about leaving Cubs in free agency

The next time Chicago Cubs fans can get to watch their team at Wrigley Field is in 2023, but they should not expect catcher Willson Contreras to still be part of the team by then. With the Cubs already having played their final home game of the 2022 MLB season Sunday, which was an 8-1 victory against the Cincinnati Reds, it’s fair to say that we have already seen the last of Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908

Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Yankees#Baseball#Sports#Mvp#The Oakland Athletics#Angels#Hall Of Famer#The American League#The Texas Rangers#Japanese
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw passes Cy Young on all-time strikeouts list

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is ready for the 2022 MLB postseason. The veteran and future Hall of Famer pitcher closed out the Dodgers’ 2022 MLB regular season with a sterling performance on the mound Wednesday night at home again the visiting Colorado Rockies. It was also in that 6-1 victory that he managed to surpass the legendary Cy Young on the all-time strikeouts list in Major League Baseball history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series

The Cleveland Guardians won the AL Central and therefore clinched home field advantage in the AL Wild Card series. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays earned a Wild Card spot and will be forced to travel to Cleveland following a 9-game road trip. Guardians manager Terry Francona was asked what kind of advantage that could provide […] The post Terry Francona reveals Guardians’ hilarious advantage over Rays ahead of AL Wild Card series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Royals waste little time firing Mike Matheny

It’s the end of the Mike Matheny era for the Kansas City Chiefs. Shortly after the Royals closed out their 2022 MLB season in a 9-2 road loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced that they are parting ways with manager Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred Wednesday. The Kansas City Royals have fired […] The post Royals waste little time firing Mike Matheny appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts advocates for Julio Urias to win the NL Cy Young award

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball heading into the playoffs with a season-best 110 wins ahead of their finale on Wednesday. Their staff also has an MLB-leading 2.81 ERA, led by lefty Julio Urias. While it looks likely Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara will win NL Cy Young, Dave Roberts strongly […] The post Dave Roberts advocates for Julio Urias to win the NL Cy Young award appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Mets news considering holding out Jacob deGrom until possible NLDS vs. Dodgers

It is possible that Jacob deGrom won’t get to toe the rubber in the playoffs until the National League Division Series. According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the New York Mets have a blueprint in which deGrom is not part of the starting rotation in the upcoming showdown with the San Diego Padres in the Wild-Card round, but that is largely dependent on the outcome of the series opener.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets risky starting pitching plan for Wild Card Series vs. Padres

The New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres to begin the National League Wild Card Series. Mets manager Buck Showalter is reportedly floating the idea of not running his aces out for Games 1 and 2. According to New York Post writer Joel Sherman, the Mets might push Jacob deGrom back to Game […] The post Mets risky starting pitching plan for Wild Card Series vs. Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball receives $2 million offer from collector

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge broke the American League record with his 62nd home run on Tuesday during the first inning of the second leg of the doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Already, the fan who caught the ball, Cory Youmans, is expected to receive some impressive cash offers for the piece of MLB […] The post Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball receives $2 million offer from collector appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy