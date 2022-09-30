Read full article on original website
Week 6 brings new challenges for Buckeye, Bolton as district play begins
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As district play starts this week, Buckeye and Bolton are ready for the challenge. Bolton is coming off of a 60-point performance, and Buckeye has lost two straight games, but they are ready to get back into the win column. Both teams are finding their stride...
NSU aims to keep hot streak going on the road against E. Illinois
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With a win this Saturday on the road against Eastern Illinois, Northwestern State can celebrate a win for the third straight game for the first time since 2011. It has been a drastic turnaround for the Demons after what was a difficult three-game stretch to open...
Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two weeks, two wins, two straight individual awards for a Northwestern State offensive player. Wide receiver Javon Antonio was named both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a dominating performance in NSU’s 36-33 comeback victory against Nicholls this past Saturday.
Menard's Coach James Charles
Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams
Will Kenny Rachal’s reinstatement at APD affect other officers’ rank, pay?
Coach Kevin Cook
Bolton's James Dartez
Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers. The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.
Montgomery, Northwood Lena game to donate proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital
LENA, La. (KALB) - In sports, athletes always play for a purpose. It could be to win a championship or to play for the name in front of the jersey, but Thursday night at Northwood-Lena, two schools will play for something so much more. Proceeds from the Montgomery, Northwood-Lena game...
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
Shredfest returns to Alexandria on October 20
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at the Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria for the return of Shredfest!. Shredfest will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. Bring your paper documents...
High school students in Vernon Parish learning about careers in farm life
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Nearly 150 students from around Vernon Parish ditched the classroom and put their boots on for a day at the farm. This is the ninth year Porter and Sons Ranch played host to high school juniors and seniors from around Vernon Parish. Farm Day takes...
Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
Eating around the world within city limits: Highlighting international cuisine in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The love of travel and food culture are deeply connected, and as the late Chef Paul Prudhomme once said, “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.”. This rings especially true when times are hard, and our lifelong dreams of taking an...
Health concerns over Clean Harbors Colfax continue
Tyler is tracking another beautiful, fall like weather day on this Wednesday, October 5th! Details here.
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been arrested on outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, was found in Aransas Pass, Texas, along with Brittain, on October 4. Phillips was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a...
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
