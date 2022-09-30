ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, LA

kalb.com

NSU aims to keep hot streak going on the road against E. Illinois

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - With a win this Saturday on the road against Eastern Illinois, Northwestern State can celebrate a win for the third straight game for the first time since 2011. It has been a drastic turnaround for the Demons after what was a difficult three-game stretch to open...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Antonio named SLC, LSWA Offensive Player of the Week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Two weeks, two wins, two straight individual awards for a Northwestern State offensive player. Wide receiver Javon Antonio was named both the Southland Conference and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, following a dominating performance in NSU’s 36-33 comeback victory against Nicholls this past Saturday.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Menard's Coach James Charles

RPSB details response to school threats amid parents' concerns over Rapides High case - clipped version. On Monday, Oct. 3, concerned parents attempted to gather outside of Rapides High School, just days after a social media threat hoax left many flustered at the beginning of an otherwise typical school day.
LECOMPTE, LA
kalb.com

Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin

Buckeye's Ben McLaughlin
BUCKEYE, LA
kalb.com

Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams

Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams
LECOMPTE, LA
kalb.com

Coach Kevin Cook

Coach Kevin Cook
LECOMPTE, LA
kalb.com

Bolton's James Dartez

Bolton's James Dartez
LECOMPTE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Zoo planning on new tiger, siamang habitat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Alexandria Zoo looks forward to the next 100 years in the community, some major upgrades could be coming that include the return of the tigers. The zoo is planning on building a new tiger and siamang habitat with a sit-down restaurant in the middle, giving zoo-goers a close-up look at the animals while they eat.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Shredfest returns to Alexandria on October 20

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 is partnering with Security Mobile Shredding at the Walmart on Hwy 28 West in Alexandria for the return of Shredfest!. Shredfest will be held on Thursday, October 20, from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot. Bring your paper documents...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Bolton High School lockdown not related to school threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 learned of a lockdown at Bolton High School on Tuesday morning, October 4. We have confirmed with the Alexandria Police Department that there was a non-life-threatening shooting a few streets over from the school on Thornton Court that police are investigating. Law enforcement...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Leesville man arrested for kidnapping; missing Evans girl found

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Leesville man has been arrested on outstanding warrants relating to the disappearance of Kaylee Brittain, 14, of Evans. Joseph Albert Phillips, 26, was found in Aransas Pass, Texas, along with Brittain, on October 4. Phillips was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort. The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.
MARKSVILLE, LA

