Gov. Whitmer Reacts to Legislature’s $1B Spending Bill

By Eric Lloyd
 6 days ago

Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a “Grillin’ with Gretch” campaign event in East Lansing Thursday night.

It was the first public appearance since the legislature passed a $1 billion spending bill Wednesday night.

A majority of the spending will go to the state’s SOAR fund to attract businesses to Michigan with the assumption much of that goes to the battery plant project in Mecosta County.

The spending package received bipartisan support but it was still criticized as wasteful while a recession looms. So much so, the top Republican working on the budget resigned from his seat.

“I can’t speak to what information was shared amongst the legislators and kind of what those decisions and the chaos in the Republican caucus and the House yesterday,” said Whitmer, “All I can say is that I think the result is a good one. One that’s going to strengthen our ability to land additional investment in Michigan and good paying jobs. Keep us at the forefront of industry and problem-solving and life sciences and I think that everyone benefits from.”

There are no more scheduled session days for the legislature until after the election.

IN THIS ARTICLE
9&10 News

9&10 News

