As the Valley grows, where are the starter homes?

ARIZONA, USA — Housing prices have been rising rapidly, leaving some families looking for their first home without viable options. Nationwide, what once was considered a starter home, is disappearing. Back in the early 2000s, the average new home sold for around $200,000. More homes sold for less than...
Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in Arizona with these 5 fun events

ARIZONA, USA — Indigenous Peoples' Day is a newly recognized holiday in Arizona and across the United States that celebrates and honors Native American history and culture. In October of 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed Monday, Oct. 11, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, becoming the first U.S. president to formally recognize the day.
Heat-related deaths hit historic high in 2021

PHOENIX — We're learning more details about that record-breaking heat in 2021, which contributed to the highest number of heat-related deaths since Maricopa County began tracking the issue in 2006. It's no secret Arizona gets hot, but the findings of a new study show just how serious the high...
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban

ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday sued to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973's Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
Google agrees to pay Arizona $85M to resolve lawsuit

PHOENIX — Tech giant Google has agreed to pay Arizona millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of "surreptitiously" obtaining user data to sell ads, officials say. State officials sued Google in May 2020 after an Associated Press investigation revealed questionable practices the company used to...
Abortion rights a key issue in Hamedeh, Mayes attorney general race

PHOENIX — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election that pits Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona's longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga

PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
Valley hospital gets newly-approved 'spine robot'

GOODYEAR, Ariz — It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but one Goodyear hospital is getting a brand new robot to help with spinal surgery. Abrazo West Campus will be one of nine hospitals to use the new Loop-X spine robot and the first in Arizona with the system.
