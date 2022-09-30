Read full article on original website
As the Valley grows, where are the starter homes?
ARIZONA, USA — Housing prices have been rising rapidly, leaving some families looking for their first home without viable options. Nationwide, what once was considered a starter home, is disappearing. Back in the early 2000s, the average new home sold for around $200,000. More homes sold for less than...
America's pastime is getting a whole lot wackier with the Savannah Bananas on their way to Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Savannah Bananas, the baseball team known for their viral antics on the field, are planning to a make a visit to the Valley next year. A tour schedule recently released by the Bananas shows the team making a stop in Scottsdale on March 31. The team will then play in Peoria on April 1.
Celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day in Arizona with these 5 fun events
ARIZONA, USA — Indigenous Peoples' Day is a newly recognized holiday in Arizona and across the United States that celebrates and honors Native American history and culture. In October of 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed Monday, Oct. 11, as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, becoming the first U.S. president to formally recognize the day.
Heat-related deaths hit historic high in 2021
PHOENIX — We're learning more details about that record-breaking heat in 2021, which contributed to the highest number of heat-related deaths since Maricopa County began tracking the issue in 2006. It's no secret Arizona gets hot, but the findings of a new study show just how serious the high...
Arizona man convicted of deceiving immigrants with false hopes of citizenship
LAS VEGAS — An Arizona man who convinced recent immigrants from mainly Asian countries to pay him thousands of dollars each to help them gain U.S. citizenship has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison by a federal judge in Las Vegas, authorities announced. Court documents show Douglas...
CBP: Over 40 people rescued from animal trailers in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Border Patrol agents reported recently rescuing over 40 migrants in two separate human smuggling incidents in southern Arizona. On Sept. 25, federal authorities found 33 people inside a horse trailer being hauled by a Ford pickup...
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
ARIZONA, USA — Supporters of abortion rights on Tuesday sued to block an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions, arguing that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973's Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
Google agrees to pay Arizona $85M to resolve lawsuit
PHOENIX — Tech giant Google has agreed to pay Arizona millions of dollars to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of "surreptitiously" obtaining user data to sell ads, officials say. State officials sued Google in May 2020 after an Associated Press investigation revealed questionable practices the company used to...
Abortion rights a key issue in Hamedeh, Mayes attorney general race
PHOENIX — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election that pits Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona's longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
Scottsdale IT worker accused of charging his company $137K in Amazon purchases
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An IT worker in Scottsdale has been arrested by police on suspicion of fraudulently charging over $130,000 worth of unauthorized purchases to his company's accounts. After a yearlong investigation, police have taken Darius Hickson, 33, into custody on several fraud and theft charges. Court records show...
The goal of two architectural professors is to use their talents to reframe topics. Their latest exhibit at ASU hopes to do just that with the border
PHOENIX — Two artists are using their talents to reframe conversations about the border through an exhibition at ASU’s Art Museum. The exhibition, which runs through October 30, is called “A Country is Not a House". It features the work of architect and professor Ronald Rael of...
RNC sues Maricopa County for 'shutting out' Republican poll workers
ARIZONA, USA — The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits Tuesday against Maricopa County, claiming the county favored Democrat poll workers over Republicans ahead of the 2022 mid-term elections. In September, the RNC sent a letter to Maricopa County accusing officials of violating Arizona...
Humanitarian group: Don’t compare Ducey’s migrant bus trips to Texas and Florida
ARIZONA, USA — A coalition of migrant advocates held a news conference Thursday announcing they sent a letter to the Department of Justice, asking for an investigation of Governor Doug Ducey’s policy to send busloads of migrants across the country to other states. The governor’s office maintains the...
Maryvale used to be the place to be. Then everything changed
PHOENIX — Daniel Barajas grew up down the street from the restaurant he now owns. "It was, like, perfect," he said. "(I) went to school at Estrella Middle School for a little bit, lived here for a little bit. Went on my own, went on my journey, and came back around."
After seizing over 1,000 firearms, Phoenix extends 'crackdown' on gun crimes
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Police Department is planning to extend its "crackdown" on gun-related crimes after the agency ramped up enforcement earlier this year. More than 1,100 guns have been seized by law enforcement across Phoenix since the city...
'This looks like maybe the worst one': Valley volunteers heading to Florida to help those hit by Hurricane Ian
PHOENIX — While countless people try to escape the devastation of Hurricane Ian in Florida, some Arizonans are preparing to head right to the chaos. Patrick Simmons is one of them. His bags are packed. “I’ve got a week’s worth of supplies in a bag ready to go,” Simmons said.
Tucson museum exhibit marks end to de Kooning painting saga
PHOENIX — After a Willem de Kooning painting worth millions was brazenly stolen in 1985 from an Arizona museum, the staff clung to the hope that it would turn up one day. But nobody could have predicted “Woman-Ochre” would find its way back through the kindness of strangers in a neighboring state.
Valley hospital gets newly-approved 'spine robot'
GOODYEAR, Ariz — It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, but one Goodyear hospital is getting a brand new robot to help with spinal surgery. Abrazo West Campus will be one of nine hospitals to use the new Loop-X spine robot and the first in Arizona with the system.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
