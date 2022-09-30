Read full article on original website
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
Coats for Kids Drive Taking Place Today
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are hosting their annual Coats for Kids collection day. The drive runs through this evening on the Front Porch of the Breevort House at 6th and Busseron Streets. Carla Solsberry with the Salvation Army says that they will not just take coats, but other items to keep people warm.
City of Vincennes Setting Up City Information App
The City Of Vincennes is working on a new city app for phones and devices. Mayor Joe Yochum says the app will includes projects taking place in the city, as well as provide information on how to contact officials. Once complete, the app will be available for free from the...
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
VINCENNES CITY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY
City Offices in Vincennes on Monday will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Board of Works and City Council meetings that would normally happen on that day have been moved to Wednesday. The City’s trash pick is not affected, but Recycling for the day will not be collected next Monday.
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
Vincennes City Council Budget Workshop Set for This Afternoon
The Vincennes City Council will hold a budget workshop session this afternoon at five p-m. The session will be held at Vincennes City Hall. Council has passed the proposed 2023 budget on first reading. The workshop will consider various possible adjustments toward passage on final reading. The budget could be passed as early as Council’s next session on Wednesday, October 12th. The meeting will be on Wednesday of next week, due to Columbus Day falling on Monday, and the Knox County Council’s monthly session planned for Tuesday.
Daviess County Arrests From the Weekend
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Jasper woman Saturday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Above or Equal to .15. Kayla Collins is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 19-year-old Nickolas Wolfe of Washington...
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR
Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
SR 159 To Close In Sullivan County
State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County will close today for a bridge deck overlay project. State Road 159 will be closed 2 ½ miles south of State Road 54 for a week, weather permitting. The official detour is State Road 54 to State Road 59. Local traffic...
Paving Planned for Daviess County Road Today
The Daviess County Highway Department advises County Road 800 North will be closed today (Wednesday) between County Roads 650 East and 475 East for paving. 800 North will be closed from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.
Early Voting Coming Up
Voters will go to the polls soon for early voting in the November general election. Early voting for the election will start later this month. Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
Girls Volleyball Pairings Released
The IHSAA Girls volleyball tournament pairings were announced last night. At the Vincennes Lincoln 3-A sectional…The Host Alices will take on Princeton with Heritage Hills playing the winner in the semi-finals. Other first round. match ups have Washington playing Southridge and Pike Central squaring off against defending champion Barr-Reeve....
Lincoln and North Knox Fall While South Knox and Rivet Win in Volleyball
The Lincoln Volleyball team lost to Gibson Southern 3-2. Ari Gerkin had 13 kills and Matti Collins 19 assists for The Alices. Lincoln won the JV match 2-0. The Rivet volleyball team picked up win number 19 after downing North Knox 3-1. Kenadee Frey had 13 points, 16 digs and 17 assists to pace Rivet. North Knox won the JV match 2-1.
Monday Sports Schedule
The High School soccer sectionals get underway today. At the South Knox Boys Class A sectional, the host Spartans play. Barr-Reeve at 5:30 while Shoals meets Northeast Dubois at 7:30. Only one match tonight at the Washington Boys 2A Sectional as. Washington will take on Southridge. Sectional action continues tomorrow...
