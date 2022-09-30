ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Brazil’s do-or-die debate on eve of presidential election

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fas2W_0iGAhlF500

Brazil held its final presidential debate before Sunday's election s with tens of millions watching, and what it lacked in substance it made up for in fireworks.

Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro needed a strong performance Thursday night to ensure a runoff against leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the front-runner in the polls, and the two let loose. The president called da Silva a “traitor” and the challenger accused Bolsonaro of ties to corruption and threatened to reveal information has tried to hide.

Hours before the debate on the Globo network, a poll by Datafolha indicated a first-round victory was within reach for da Silva, which would require him to get more votes than all other candidates combined.

For that reason, Mauro Paulino, the former head of Datafolha, said Thursday’s debate was “the most important" since the end of military rule and return to democracy in 1985.

“A small group of people will decide whether this election has two rounds or one,” Paulino told GloboNews.

Television analysts said that about 60 million people were watching at one point, as much as some top soccer matches.

Here are some of the key moments from the debate:

———

Da Silva, whose performance in the first debate weeks ago was called tepid by analysts, tried to show more energy responding to Bolsonaro.

But the debate quickly devolved into a fierce back-and-forth between the two, with each lobbing personal insults and the moderator granting them repeated opportunities to respond.

“Him talking about gangs, he should look in the mirror,” da Silva said.

“Liar. Ex-convict. Traitor to the nation,” Bolsonaro fired back. “Be ashamed of yourself, Lula.”

“It is insane that a president comes here and says what he says," da Silva said. "That is why people will send you home on Oct. 2.” He said if elected he would overturn Bolsonaro decrees keeping secret the names of some visitors to the presidential palace.

The moderator, William Bonner, eventually asked for civility: “Out of respect for the public, please maintain the level of calm for a democratic environment that we are trying to have for this debate."

———

Simone Tebet, a senator who is close to agribusiness leaders and considered a moderate in the race, attacked Bolsonaro over his environmental record in a segment related to climate change.

“Your administration is the one that made biomes, forests and my Pantanal wetlands burn. Your administration cared for miners and loggers, and protected them," she said. "You, in this regard, were the worst president in Brazil’s history.”

Bolsonaro defended his record, noting he deployed the army to the Amazon to fight fires.

She commented that “he believes his own lies” and that low rainfall was hurting agricultural output.

“So the lack of rain is my responsibility? Congratulations,” he replied, with a grin. He noted that he had traveled to Russia to negotiate supply of fertilizers.

"People love me, and the countryside will vote for me again," he added.

———

Brazilian social media was set afire by exchanges involving Father Kelmon Luís da Silva Souza, a candidate whose claim to be a Catholic orthodox priest has been contested. His appearance began by lobbing a softball question to Bolsonaro. That display, plus his past debate performance, prompted candidates to accuse him of working on behalf of Bolsonaro's candidacy.

Da Silva referred to him as a “shell candidate” and demanded to know at which church he supposedly ministers. The two exchanged heated words that prompted Globo to cut away and silence their mics for an extended time while Bonner, the moderator, pleaded for silence.

But candidate Soraya Thronicke's jabs at Kelmon — in three separate face-offs — were the greatest driver of attention and memes. She first feigned inability to even remember his name, then called him “Candidate Father” and said he looked like the costumed priests who perform mock weddings at traditional June parties.

Even Bonner showed open frustration with Kelmon. He repeatedly admonished the candidate for ignoring debate rules and speaking out of turn.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time, though the former president has always maintained his innocence and said he was railroaded. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
AMERICAS
Washington Examiner

Michael Moore predicts Democratic 'landslide against the traitors' in midterm elections

Liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has "never felt this optimistic" about the Democrats' prospects in the midterm elections. Moore theorized that there would be a "landslide" against the Republican "traitors" who voted against certifying the 2020 election, fueled by fierce backlash against former President Donald Trump and the overturning of Roe v. Wade over the summer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Soraya Thronicke
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
BBC

Brazil polarised as Bolsonaro seeks re-election and Lula aims for comeback

BBC News Online Latin America editor, Rio de Janeiro. Brazilians are voting in an election which could see the country switch from a far-right to a left-wing leader. Voting is compulsory with more than 156 million people eligible. Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is seeking a second term but faces a challenge...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Globo
BBC

Brazil election: The presidential race is far from over

When the results came through on Sunday evening, there were cheers for Lula - as well as tears - but the atmosphere felt more like a sense of relief than outright celebration. This wasn't the first-round victory that his supporters had wished for. The polls released a day before the elections had predicted a 14 percentage point gap between Lula and Bolsonaro. They had hoped Lula could avoid a run-off but they vastly underestimated the support for the right-wing leader.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.With polls opening at 8 a.m. Brasilia time, the race pits incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. There are nine other candidates, but their support pales to that for Bolsonaro and da Silva. Recent opinion polls have given da Silva a commanding lead — the last Datafolha survey published Saturday...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls

Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperforming expectations to prove the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. One prominent pre-election poll gave da Silva a 14 percentage point lead. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came within just 5 points. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff. On Sunday, da Silva,...
POLITICS
BBC

Bolsonaro to face Lula in presidential run-off

The results are in but the tension remains - and it is only likely to increase. Winning 50% of the valid vote in order to stave off a second round was always going to be a tall order for any candidate - the last time it happened was 24 years ago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Brazil's Lula Says U.S. Will Quickly Recognize Election Result

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's leading presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has been informed by the United States that the country plans to recognize the result of Brazil's Oct. 2 election on the first day after the vote. "The United States is worried, they want to...
POLITICS
Connecticut Public

Candidates in Brazil's presidential race take their final laps

Candidates in Brazil's presidential race are taking their final laps around the country in what has become the most significant election since Latin America's largest country returned to democracy in 1985. Tomorrow, the choice for voters comes down to two polar opposites - a far-right former Army captain who has told his supporters to prepare for war if he loses or an elderly leftist who, just three years ago, was in jail for corruption. NPR's Carrie Kahn has this report.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 222 of the invasion

The US and its allies would destroy Russia’s troops and equipment in Ukraine and sink its Black Sea fleet if Russian president Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons, former CIA director and retired four-star army general David Petraeus said on Sunday. Petreaus said that he had not spoken to national security adviser Jake Sullivan on the likely US reaction, but he told ABC News that he believed a nuclear attack by Russia in Ukraine would trigger a Nato response led by the US. “You don’t want to, again, get into a nuclear escalation here. But you have to show that this cannot be accepted in any way,” Petraeus said.
MILITARY
CNBC

Bolsonaro and Lula headed to runoff after tight Brazil election

Brazil's top two presidential candidates will face each other in a runoff vote after neither got enough support to win outright Sunday in an election to decide if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world's fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office. With 98.8%...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

850K+
Followers
181K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy