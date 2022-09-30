Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Barn burns down overnight in High Springs
High Springs — Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire around 1:00 AM Tuesday. They say the fire was was on NW 256 Way. When firefighters arrived, ACFR says they found a barn up in flames. The crews prevented the fire from spreading further. Alachua County...
mycbs4.com
Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders
OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
mycbs4.com
Crews battle structure fire at former Ocala restaurant
Multiple crews from Ocala Fire Rescue were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 3394 SW College Road on Sunday, October 2nd. Officials say the crews responded around 10:30 p.m. after a passerby reported the blaze. Officials say the location is a former Pizza Hut restaurant. Crews reported dark heavy...
mycbs4.com
Santa Fe College hosts supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims
Santa Fe College says they are hosting a supply drive with Florida Gateway College and College of Central Florida. A spokesperson for Santa Fe College tells CBS4 News that the donations will go to State College of Florida in Sarasota. At least 50 employees were directly impacted by Hurricane Ian.
mycbs4.com
Veterans experience long wait times for appointments in VA Medical Centers
Gainesville, FL — The Veterans Affair website reports for Gainesville's Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, the wait-times for new patients to receive primary care averages 33 days. The VA reports its national average wait time stands at 15 days. “You just kind of get used to...
mycbs4.com
Referendum on upcoming Alachua County November Ballot
Currently, Alachua County commissioners serve at large, the referendum allows residents to choose if they want county commissioners to continue serving at large or switch to single member districts. Republican state officials Rep. Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry back this bill. A majority of the counties surrounding Alachua have...
mycbs4.com
Newly appointed leaders at Gainesville Housing Authority discuss affordable housing
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners say we have an affordable housing crisis. “I absolutely agree with it. And that's one of our focuses is to provide more housing through our voucher program, through growing our public housing developments," newly appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Gainesville Housing Authority Michelle Beans said.
mycbs4.com
Pride Center of NCFL vandalized, police investigate as hate crime
On September 23rd, Gainesville Police say a suspect threw rocks through the front door of the Pride Center, shattering the doorways of a safe place for some. Tamara Perry-Lunardo serves as the President of Pride Community Center of North Central Florida. She said it was heartbreaking to have that attack somewhere she feels at home.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Sheriff's Office not receiving Verizon emergency calls
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they are not receiving emergency calls with Verizon wireless carriers at this time. ACSO says if callers do not hear anything within the first ten seconds, to hang-up and dial 352-955-1818. You can also text "911" says ACSO. Verizon is aware of...
mycbs4.com
Emerson Miller sets a new record best and now looks to his future ahead
The Asics Alexander Cross Country Meet in Fairburn Georgia is an event where high school runners from the south east compete. Buchholz senior cross country athlete Emerson Miller set a new all time 5 kilometer record, clocking in at 14:57. At first Miller said he was unsure on how the...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man accused of punching and choking partner
Gainesville — Early Monday morning, Gainesville Police say 26-year-old Kevin Creech punched and choked a woman he lived with. The victim called police, and when officers arrived they say she had bruising on her neck, swelling in her face, and a bloody lip. Police say Creech told them he...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville Police warn of complex arrest warrant and credit card scam
Gainesville — In an alert Monday, Gainesville Police warn people to be on the lookout for a call that appears to be coming from them. Police say people have beeing using Sergeant Nick Ferrara's name in a scam. They say scammers call people telling them there is a warrant...
