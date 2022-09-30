ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Barn burns down overnight in High Springs

High Springs — Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to a structure fire around 1:00 AM Tuesday. They say the fire was was on NW 256 Way. When firefighters arrived, ACFR says they found a barn up in flames. The crews prevented the fire from spreading further. Alachua County...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala Fire Rescue gives life-saving awards to two off-duty first responders

OCALA, Fla. — cala Fire Rescue (OFR) recognized two off-deputy first responders Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at the scene of a motor vehicle accident they encountered during their commute. The awards were given during Ocala’s City Council meeting to Captain Brent Stegall and Dixie County EMT Miranda Kilsby....
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Crews battle structure fire at former Ocala restaurant

Multiple crews from Ocala Fire Rescue were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 3394 SW College Road on Sunday, October 2nd. Officials say the crews responded around 10:30 p.m. after a passerby reported the blaze. Officials say the location is a former Pizza Hut restaurant. Crews reported dark heavy...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Santa Fe College hosts supply drive for Hurricane Ian victims

Santa Fe College says they are hosting a supply drive with Florida Gateway College and College of Central Florida. A spokesperson for Santa Fe College tells CBS4 News that the donations will go to State College of Florida in Sarasota. At least 50 employees were directly impacted by Hurricane Ian.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorne, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
mycbs4.com

Referendum on upcoming Alachua County November Ballot

Currently, Alachua County commissioners serve at large, the referendum allows residents to choose if they want county commissioners to continue serving at large or switch to single member districts. Republican state officials Rep. Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry back this bill. A majority of the counties surrounding Alachua have...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Newly appointed leaders at Gainesville Housing Authority discuss affordable housing

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners say we have an affordable housing crisis. “I absolutely agree with it. And that's one of our focuses is to provide more housing through our voucher program, through growing our public housing developments," newly appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Gainesville Housing Authority Michelle Beans said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Pride Center of NCFL vandalized, police investigate as hate crime

On September 23rd, Gainesville Police say a suspect threw rocks through the front door of the Pride Center, shattering the doorways of a safe place for some. Tamara Perry-Lunardo serves as the President of Pride Community Center of North Central Florida. She said it was heartbreaking to have that attack somewhere she feels at home.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Brooks
mycbs4.com

Gainesville man accused of punching and choking partner

Gainesville — Early Monday morning, Gainesville Police say 26-year-old Kevin Creech punched and choked a woman he lived with. The victim called police, and when officers arrived they say she had bruising on her neck, swelling in her face, and a bloody lip. Police say Creech told them he...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy