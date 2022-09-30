ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU begins official welcome events for newly opened California Center

LOS ANGELES: The University kicked off a series of events Monday to introduce to its Los Angeles-based ASU community its California Center. The space is located in the newly renovated historic Herald Examiner Building in downtown LA, which once housed the Los Angeles Herald Examiner daily newspaper. ASU announced the move into the building in 2018 and it opened last fall.
ASU researchers' findings on Alzheimer's disease showcased at annual conference

ASU researchers have expanded the knowledge of Alzheimer’s disease and how to prevent it, from supplementing vitamin-like substances and aerobic exercise to intervene in progression of the disease, to improving the mental health of those who care for people living with it. To share their findings on Alzheimer's disease,...
Jordyn Jaslow used her setbacks as fuel to thrive as an ASU gymnast

Going into the 2020 ASU gymnastics season, senior Jordyn Jaslow, who was an incoming freshman at the time, was getting ready for her first season as a Gym Devil. After facing a career-altering injury before she could begin, she is back on the mat and ready to compete again in her senior season.
