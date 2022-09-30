Read full article on original website
Robertson County Sheriff's Office announces burn ban
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tues, Oct. 4 that the county is under a burn ban. The ban comes roughly a month after the burn ban was rescinded on Sept. 6. The original burn ban was instated in response to the record-breaking heat and drought that affected nearly every county in the Lone Star State over the summer months.
Man sentenced to life in prison without parole in capital murder case
BRYAN, Texas — Frankie Bell Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thurs, Sept. 29 for his involvement in a double homicide case on Oct. 3, 2017, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. On Oct. 3, 2017, Bell, along with multiple...
Stone Forest Drive near William D. Fitch Pkwy to be temporarily closed for water line repair
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Stone Forest Drive in College Station is set to be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. on Weds, Oct. 5 for water line repairs, according to the City of College Station. The road is expected to be reopened by 8:30 a.m. on Thurs, Oct. 6. The...
Snapchat threat towards Rayburn intermediate determined to be a hoax, Bryan ISD, PD report
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan PD were notified of threats made towards Rayburn intermediate school on SnapChat on Fri, Sept. 23. The threat at the time was swiftly determined to not be credible, according to authorities. The threat did cause afternoon dismissal at the school to be delayed, however. Bryan...
12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Davila Middle School
BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 23, Bryan PD were made aware of a threat circulating on SnapChat towards Davila Middle School. Patrol and school resource officers responded to the threat and quickly determined there was no threat. On Tues, Sept. 27, authorities identified and arrested the perpetrator, according to...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Jacob Randolph, College Station Mayor candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jacob Randolph is one of three candidates running for the Mayor of College Station in November. His opponents are John Nichols and Rick Robison. Randolph, 24, is the youngest of the candidates running in the Mayor's race. However, he said that he believes his age is a key difference that will make him a more desirable candidate compared to his opponents.
15-year-old arrested for making terroristic threats against Rudder High School
BRYAN, Texas — A 15-year-old was arrested on Tues, Sept. 27 for making terroristic threats against Rudder High School the day prior, on Mon, Sept. 26, according to a press release from the Bryan Police Department. On Sept. 26, authorities were alerted about a student referencing a school shooting...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Violet
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Violet, a 5-year-old Labrador mix that's looking for her forever home. Violet is a retired mom that is super friendly to humans loves the A/C as much as anyone on a hot summer day. However, she will happily accompany anyone on a walk outside, but don't expect her to jump in any puddles or pools.
The Farm Patch in Bryan is thriving despite persistent inflation and unpredictable temperature changes
BRYAN, Texas — Lately, temperatures have been falling right into the season for pumpkin patches, despite inflation and sporadic weather. Amid the drastic changes, pumpkins are still sticking around at The Farm Patch in Bryan that opened up to residents on October 1st. Typically, when it's fall, the leaves...
Huntsville EMS using new software to improve healthcare patient outcomes & public safety
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Walker county EMS in Huntsville recently made a key investment in technology that is helping them improve patient care, especially for those that have experienced a medical emergency like a stroke or heart attack. “Everything we do wants to be data-driven, and evidence-based as far as...
Coffee with Candidates: KAGS October Series
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For the month of October, KAGS TV will be highlighting our series “Coffee with Candidates” on our weeknight 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts. Election Day is set for Nov. 8 across the state of Texas with many races on the ballot including the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General to name a few. However, there are also a lot of local races on the city and county level for those who are looking to vote.
Pierce Street apartment fire claims man's life in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of Pierce Street at 9:35 p.m. on Weds, Sept. 21. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old James Green dead, according to Bryan FD Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett. Neighbors at the scene reported...
Students outraged at removal of MSC early voting location
BRYAN, Texas — On Tues, Sept. 27, several Texas A&M students, voting advocates and organizations called out Brazos County Commissioners after months of requests to reinstate the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location at Texas A&M university, claiming the lack of action and decision from the commissioners was voter suppression.
Bee School to be held in Bryan on Sat, Sept. 24
BRYAN, Texas — The Bee School in Bryan has hosted those looking to learn about bees for the past seven years. Lynn Burlbaw, the Co-Director for the Brazos Valley Beekeepers annual Bee School, said that he started his first year of beekeeping after last year’s school. He said that this year’s program will provide 50 classes, covering all aspects of what it takes to maintain bee colonies and provide for bees.
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A repeat domestic violence offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Bennie Campbell, the defendant in question, has previously been charged with assault in 2009 and burglary of habitation...
EXCLUSIVE LOOK: SARC to move into new building
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center has decided to move locations to a new building after residing in their current facility for several years. SARC has assisted survivors of sexual assault and abuse in the Bryan-College Station community for many years. In the past year, SARC Executive Director Lindsey Leblanc said that their organization has assisted 70% more sexual assault survivors than in 2021.
Brazos County Constables apprehend New York fugitive
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Constables apprehended a fugitive who was fleeing felony charges from Buffalo, New York on Tues, Sept. 13, according to authorities. 33-year-old David Whitman was arrested by Brazos County detectives after multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials, and other government persons, according to authorities. Whitman reportedly has been in the Brazos County area for approximately two years after fleeing New York in an attempt to escape felony charges.
Bryan ISD students get chance to test robots used in robot competition
BRYAN, Texas — Students over at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan were introduced into the field of robotics from a company in the field. Students were educated about the Robomaster team at Texas A&M University. Naveen Cunha, an educator at Stephen F. Austin Middle School, said that a representative of DJI attended his class to speak with students about robotics competitions on the collegiate level.
Texas A&M University President to hold State of the University address on Weds, Sept. 28
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks is set to give a State of the University address on Weds, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. According to the event webpage, the presentation will "recognize accomplishments of the past year and outline the university's priorities and vision for the new academic year and beyond."
Texas A&M's OPAS kicks off 50th season of performances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — OPAS kicked off its 50th season of performances on Tuesday evening with Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll concert at the Rudder Theatre. OPAS has been at the Texas A&M University for decades and has provided countless productions for the people of Aggieland. This year, the organization marked its 50th anniversary with a concert that showcased some of the biggest hits in Rock ‘n’ Roll with performers coming from New York City.
