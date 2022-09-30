ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

KAGS

Robertson County Sheriff's Office announces burn ban

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — The Robertson County Sheriff's Office announced on Tues, Oct. 4 that the county is under a burn ban. The ban comes roughly a month after the burn ban was rescinded on Sept. 6. The original burn ban was instated in response to the record-breaking heat and drought that affected nearly every county in the Lone Star State over the summer months.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Jacob Randolph, College Station Mayor candidate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jacob Randolph is one of three candidates running for the Mayor of College Station in November. His opponents are John Nichols and Rick Robison. Randolph, 24, is the youngest of the candidates running in the Mayor's race. However, he said that he believes his age is a key difference that will make him a more desirable candidate compared to his opponents.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Violet

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Violet, a 5-year-old Labrador mix that's looking for her forever home. Violet is a retired mom that is super friendly to humans loves the A/C as much as anyone on a hot summer day. However, she will happily accompany anyone on a walk outside, but don't expect her to jump in any puddles or pools.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Coffee with Candidates: KAGS October Series

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — For the month of October, KAGS TV will be highlighting our series “Coffee with Candidates” on our weeknight 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. broadcasts. Election Day is set for Nov. 8 across the state of Texas with many races on the ballot including the race for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General to name a few. However, there are also a lot of local races on the city and county level for those who are looking to vote.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

Pierce Street apartment fire claims man's life in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of Pierce Street at 9:35 p.m. on Weds, Sept. 21. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old James Green dead, according to Bryan FD Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett. Neighbors at the scene reported...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Students outraged at removal of MSC early voting location

BRYAN, Texas — On Tues, Sept. 27, several Texas A&M students, voting advocates and organizations called out Brazos County Commissioners after months of requests to reinstate the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location at Texas A&M university, claiming the lack of action and decision from the commissioners was voter suppression.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bee School to be held in Bryan on Sat, Sept. 24

BRYAN, Texas — The Bee School in Bryan has hosted those looking to learn about bees for the past seven years. Lynn Burlbaw, the Co-Director for the Brazos Valley Beekeepers annual Bee School, said that he started his first year of beekeeping after last year’s school. He said that this year’s program will provide 50 classes, covering all aspects of what it takes to maintain bee colonies and provide for bees.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for domestic violence

BRYAN, Texas — A repeat domestic violence offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. Bennie Campbell, the defendant in question, has previously been charged with assault in 2009 and burglary of habitation...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

EXCLUSIVE LOOK: SARC to move into new building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center has decided to move locations to a new building after residing in their current facility for several years. SARC has assisted survivors of sexual assault and abuse in the Bryan-College Station community for many years. In the past year, SARC Executive Director Lindsey Leblanc said that their organization has assisted 70% more sexual assault survivors than in 2021.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos County Constables apprehend New York fugitive

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Constables apprehended a fugitive who was fleeing felony charges from Buffalo, New York on Tues, Sept. 13, according to authorities. 33-year-old David Whitman was arrested by Brazos County detectives after multiple altercations with local law enforcement, school officials, and other government persons, according to authorities. Whitman reportedly has been in the Brazos County area for approximately two years after fleeing New York in an attempt to escape felony charges.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Bryan ISD students get chance to test robots used in robot competition

BRYAN, Texas — Students over at Stephen F. Austin Middle School in Bryan were introduced into the field of robotics from a company in the field. Students were educated about the Robomaster team at Texas A&M University. Naveen Cunha, an educator at Stephen F. Austin Middle School, said that a representative of DJI attended his class to speak with students about robotics competitions on the collegiate level.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Texas A&M's OPAS kicks off 50th season of performances

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — OPAS kicked off its 50th season of performances on Tuesday evening with Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock ‘n’ Roll concert at the Rudder Theatre. OPAS has been at the Texas A&M University for decades and has provided countless productions for the people of Aggieland. This year, the organization marked its 50th anniversary with a concert that showcased some of the biggest hits in Rock ‘n’ Roll with performers coming from New York City.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
