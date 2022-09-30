Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Student dead, 2 others hospitalized after possible overdose at Queen Creek school
MCSO could be found in contempt due to backlog of internal investigations. According to a recent report, it takes MCSO almost two years to look into each internal misconduct investigation. City of Phoenix using smart cameras to make streets safer, improve traffic. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It started a...
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley
PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Valley Tribune
Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns
A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Community rallies for Kathleen Patterson, family
Hundreds of people came together for Kathleen Patterson, a 62-year-old Cave Creek resident, who went hiking on the Spur Cross trail Sunday, Sept. 25 and never came back. Patterson was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department reports, she left her house around 7:30 that morning to hike Spur Cross, contacted her family via phone around 10:30 later that morning and was never heard from after that. Her vehicle was still at the trailhead.
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash
PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Sun Lakes family loses home after driver crashes into soon-to-be mother's bedroom
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A soon-to-be mother says she’s glad to be alive even though she lost everything when a car drove into her house. Samantha Cuevas' bedroom was right next to what would have been the nursery, and the few things still visible in the ashes taunt her.
AZFamily
Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Chandler Police Searching For Man Accused Of Public Indecency and Stalking
Chandler Police are seeking help from the community in identifying a man accused of felony stalking and public sexual indecency and felony stalking in Chandler. The suspect was caught on video surveillance at or near a victim’s front door where he reportedly engaged in acts of public sexual indecency multiple times between June and September at an apartment complex near Cooper and Ray roads. On multiple occasions, the suspect stalked the victim.
ABC 15 News
Nursing student takes what she learned in class, saves life the same day
PEORIA, AZ — Tiffany McFall, a nursing student at West-MEC in Surprise, is recalling the moment she realized a life was in her hands. The rescue happened in August, while she was working as a deck attendant at Aqua-Tots Swim School in Peoria. “It’s crazy to think that the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Police investigating a fight possibly involving a crowbar and a stabbing at a Circle K
MESA, Ariz. - The Mesa Police Department says it's investigating a fight between several people at a Circle K on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 2 near Broadway and Dobson roads. Police say a crowbar was possibly involved in the fight, as well as a person possibly being stabbed. The...
Woman hospitalized following crash involving vehicle and train in Sun City
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a vehicle and train were involved in a collision in Sun City, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:25 p.m. near 99th and Grand avenues, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release. The woman was taken...
KTAR.com
Motorcycle rider dies after falling, getting hit on Glendale freeway
PHOENIX – A motorcycle rider was killed on a West Valley freeway late Sunday after falling then getting hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, authorities said. Westbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway was shut down at 67th Avenue in Glendale for hours for the investigation. The Arizona...
ABC 15 News
Wrong-way driver killed in crash along Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road
PEORIA, AZ — A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash after making a U-turn along Loop 101 in Peoria late Tuesday night. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that the crash was reported just after 11 p.m. A vehicle, reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of...
ABC 15 News
Peoria's 2nd Saturdays are back in Old Town Peoria!
Peoria, AZ - The City of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE) announce the return of Second Saturdays. The night market is free to the public and takes place on the second Saturday of each month beginning October 8, 2022, through April 8, 2023. Second Saturdays will take place on Jefferson Street and 83rd Avenue in Old Town Peoria from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
ABC 15 News
Stolen bike spawns community-wide bike drive in Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately. “Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Smiley. Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, and it all began with a post on Facebook. “I...
AZFamily
Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
On Your Side worked hard to help save or recover more than $26,000 for viewers in September. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Groceries are up 13.5%, according to the Consumer Price Index. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of...
Comments / 1