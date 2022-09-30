ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Comments / 1

Related
KTAR.com

Wrong-way driver dies in crash on Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – One person was killed and two others injured in a wrong-way crash on a West Valley freeway late Tuesday, authorities said. The wrong-way driver was heading northbound in southbound lanes on Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Peoria near Thunderbird Road around 11 p.m. when it smashed into a vehicle carrying two people, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
East Valley Tribune

Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns

A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Community rallies for Kathleen Patterson, family

Hundreds of people came together for Kathleen Patterson, a 62-year-old Cave Creek resident, who went hiking on the Spur Cross trail Sunday, Sept. 25 and never came back. Patterson was reported missing around 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department reports, she left her house around 7:30 that morning to hike Spur Cross, contacted her family via phone around 10:30 later that morning and was never heard from after that. Her vehicle was still at the trailhead.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver killed after making U-turn on Loop 101 in Peoria, causing crash

PEORIA, Ariz. - A teenager is dead after making a U-turn on the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers said the 18-year-old was originally traveling the right way on the freeway at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 4, but turned around and eventually hit another vehicle near the Bell Road exit.
PEORIA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dobson#Rhodes Junior High School#Az
AZFamily

Man dead, second driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash near Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another driver is in the hospital after a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 near Peoria late Tuesday night. Troopers say just after 11 p.m., 18-year-old Keith Schanafelt was driving southbound on the Loop 101 near Bell Road when he made a U-turn in the middle of the freeway and crashed into a Nissan Altima.
PEORIA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Chandler Police Searching For Man Accused Of Public Indecency and Stalking

Chandler Police are seeking help from the community in identifying a man accused of felony stalking and public sexual indecency and felony stalking in Chandler. The suspect was caught on video surveillance at or near a victim’s front door where he reportedly engaged in acts of public sexual indecency multiple times between June and September at an apartment complex near Cooper and Ray roads. On multiple occasions, the suspect stalked the victim.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 15 News

Wrong-way driver killed in crash along Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road

PEORIA, AZ — A wrong-way driver was killed in a crash after making a U-turn along Loop 101 in Peoria late Tuesday night. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that the crash was reported just after 11 p.m. A vehicle, reportedly headed northbound in the southbound lanes of...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Peoria's 2nd Saturdays are back in Old Town Peoria!

Peoria, AZ - The City of Peoria and Steve LeVine Entertainment & Public Relations (SLE) announce the return of Second Saturdays. The night market is free to the public and takes place on the second Saturday of each month beginning October 8, 2022, through April 8, 2023. Second Saturdays will take place on Jefferson Street and 83rd Avenue in Old Town Peoria from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Stolen bike spawns community-wide bike drive in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Leatrice Smiley finds herself smiling a lot lately. “Every day when I come home there’s at least five or ten more,” said Smiley. Bikes of all colors and sizes fill her garage and backyard, and it all began with a post on Facebook. “I...
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead, driver arrested after hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in west Phoenix early Monday morning. It happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 2 a.m. when the man was hit by a gold-colored car headed southbound. When Phoenix police arrived at the scene, officers found a man with serious injuries at the scene. Witnesses told officers that the man had been hit by a car, and the driver kept going after the crash. The man who had been hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy