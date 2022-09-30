Thursday Volleyball Roundup: WDC beats Henning To Stay Perfect in Conference Play, #2 Pequot Lakes sweeps Detroit Lakes

PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham Public Schools is mourning the loss of of their “most loyal Yellowjackets”. Connie Foltz, passed away this week of ALS, she served as a Paraprofessional in the school district for twenty years, the District said to say she made an impact on students and staff is an understatement; “Connie made an impact on everyone she came in contact with.”

PERHAM, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO