Thursday Volleyball Roundup: WDC beats Henning To Stay Perfect in Conference Play, #2 Pequot Lakes sweeps Detroit Lakes

Laker Girls Soccer Shuts out Hillcrest Lutheran Academy
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker girls soccer team found the back of the night six times to beat Hillcrest Lutheran Academy at home on Tuesday night 6-0. DL’s Haydon King finished the night with three goals to give the Lakers their sixth win of the season, moving their record to 6-8 overall.
Detroit Lakes Boys Soccer Wins Convincingly Over Pelican Rapids
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The outcome was never in question on Tuesday night as the Lakers boys soccer team cruised to their 10th win of the season at home against Pelican Rapids. The Lakers beat the Vikings 7-1 behind a four-goal performance by senior Avery Young. Young scored the...
Perham Volleyball Avenges Early Season Loss to Barnesville
PERHAM (KDLM) – In the second match in 2 weeks against the Barnesville Trojans Perham avenged the earlier loss with a 3-0 win at home (25-23 25-20 25-18) Live on The Lakes 99.5. Perham put together a strong passing attack coupled with solid serving and kept the errors low for the win. Willow Thiel and Jaden Hackel were POG.
Justin Wegleitner Named 8AA Boys Soccer Coach of the Year
“It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers and it shows the hard work that we’ve put in this season,” Wegleitner told KDLM. “It’s very humbling, but I’m very appreciative of everybody who nominated and voted me for that honor. Thank you very much.”
Papacitos Closes Fergus Falls Store
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A Lakes Area favorite is closing its doors in Fergus Falls. Papacito’s Burritos in Fergus falls announced on social media over the weekend that they were closing their doors due to “staffing issues and uncertainty of continuing to be consistent with hours.”. Their...
Detroit Lakes High School Homecoming Royalty Announced
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School is celebrating Homecoming week this week. Monday, the school introduced their Homecoming Royalty. Amaya LeCleir and Ethan Carrier were named the Senior Queen and King, while Elle Bettcher and Brandton Marsh were named Junior Princess and Prince; Nick Bubolz was named Sophomore Prince with Paige Lindberg as Sophomore Princess; Freshman Princess, Marian Martin and Freshman Prince Coye Braton.
Perham Public Schools Mourns Loss of Twenty Year Paraprofessional, Connie Foltz
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham Public Schools is mourning the loss of of their “most loyal Yellowjackets”. Connie Foltz, passed away this week of ALS, she served as a Paraprofessional in the school district for twenty years, the District said to say she made an impact on students and staff is an understatement; “Connie made an impact on everyone she came in contact with.”
Tour of Manufacturing: Lakes Area Manufacturers Join Together in Recruiting Effort
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lakes Area manufacturers are joining forces, Thursday in an effort to recruit new employees. BTD, Lakeshirts, SJE, TEAM Industries and others are holding a free Tour of Manufacturing event from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Thursday. The businesses will give residents and prospective employees facility tours, as well as on-site interviews.
Eight Years After Disappearance, Becker County Sheriff’s Office Continues to Search for Melissa Eagleshield
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – On the eighth anniversary of her disappearance, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask Lakes Area residence for information on the whereabouts of Melissa Eagleshield. Eagleshield was visitng friends at a residence near Co. Rd. 126, near Island Lake on October 5, 2014....
