18 hole golf course to stay at Soldier’s Field for 5 years
(ABC 6 News) – Golfers who enjoy teeing off at Soldier’s Field can breathe a sigh of relief. The city had been considering reducing the size of the course or eliminating it. But a decision Tuesday evening by the park board means the course will stay just as it is – at least for a little while.
Mayo Athletic Director Jeff Whitney to join MCHA Hall of Fame
Whitney helped coach Mayo Boys Hockey from 1991 to 1999. (ABC 6 News) — It has been reported that Mayo High School Athletic Director Jeff Whitney is joining the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Whitney was once a player on Mayo Spartans Boys Hockey before joining the...
Hayfield Elementary ‘Fill the Florida Trailer’ Challenge to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
(ABC 6 News) – Valley Transportation out of Grand Meadow put out a flyer to encourage people to donate what they can to provide some relief to the devastated people of southwest Florida, and Hayfield Community Schools answered in a big way. “We’ve had Hayfield reach out to us...
Trial scheduled for Austin murder suspect
(ABC 6 News) – Mower County Court scheduled a jury trial for Me’darian Mcgruder, the suspect in the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills. Mcgruder was arrested in Mississippi in the summer of 2021 and was extradited to Minnesota in October.
The Fit Loon to open new store in Kasson
(ABC 6 News) – After a year in Med City, a popular Rochester business is expanding to Kasson. The Fit Loon is opening a second store at 301 W Main Streeet in Kasson. Selling the same items, the store will have a different name. It will go by Three Oh One, a play on words of the store’s address.
‘God Loves You Tour’ stop in Rochester brings in 8,100 people
(ABC 6 News) – Franklin Graham’s ‘God Loves You Tour’ made its final stop in Rochester on Sunday. 8,100 people filled Soldier’s Field Park Sunday afternoon as a part of the six-city, one thousand-mile tour. Rochester concluded the fall tour, with previous stops in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
16-year-old killed by train in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police are investigating a fatality at a city railroad crossing that occurred late Tuesday night. According to the police department, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the Union Pacific railroad crossing near the intersection of Garfield Ave. and Ramsey St. after receiving a report from the train operations crew that an individual had been run over by the train.
Overnight Pine Island fire destroys shed, farm equipment
(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department responded to an early Tuesday morning structure fire that resulted in the loss of a shed and farm equipment. At approximately 12:20 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 800 block of White Pines Road SE in Pine Island Township after a passerby noticed the fire.
Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
Albert Lea police investigating parking lot shooting
(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot on Tuesday night. According to police, at approximately 9:34 p.m., officers responded to several 9-1-1 calls reporting a shooting at a parking lot known locally as the “North Lot” at 201 N. Broadway Ave.
Dollar General opens in Le Roy
(ABC 6 News) – Dollar General has announced its new location in Le Roy is now open. The store is located at 515 W. Main St. Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Le Roy community as the store is expected to employ approximately 6 to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store, according to the company.
6 catalytic converters stolen from NW Rochester lot
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported six catalytic converters stolen from four trucks in a NW Rochester business lot over the weekend. Sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, five catalytic converters were stolen off three trucks belonging to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Rochester police.
Mayo Clinic installs 1st Quadra PET/CT scanner in North America
(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic has installed a new PET/CT scanner that will dramatically improve imaging quality and speed for patients, especially for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Biograph Vision Quadra PET/CT scanner is the first in North America approved for clinical use, and will be...
Local brewery giving back to community and planning expansion
(ABC 6 News) – South x SouthEast Minnesota Brewing Co. has a unique way of giving back to the community. This brewery is taking recycling and waste management to a whole new level. Tuesday morning, Senator Amy Klobuchar even stopped by to check out just how well the business...
Fewer Olmsted County residents getting Bivalent booster
(ABC 6 News) – According to Olmsted County Public Health, fewer people are getting their Bivalent COVID-19 booster than other doses in the past. Olmsted County Public Health is one of many providers in Olmsted County giving out the new vaccine. Officials say 5.9 percent of Olmsted County residents...
Purse snatched from parking lot
(ABC 6 News) – A woman’s car window was smashed and her purse was stolen during a Rochester park visit Sunday. Rochester police reported that a 41-year-old woman parked her car at Foster Arend park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and left her purse in the vehicle.
Olmsted County identifies racism as a public health issue
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution identifying racism as a widespread public health issue Tuesday. The 135-page report is the culmination of two years of research into systemic racism in Olmsted County. The board of commissioners asked for this report to act as a roadmap towards a healthier, more equitable community.
