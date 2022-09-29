Hear from both sides of Prop. 29, which would require a doctor on site at dialysis clinics

(U-T)

Voting in the 2022 election begins on Oct. 10, and this week the San Diego News Fix podcast is focusing on state ballot measures.

Proposition 29 is back on the ballot, and it has to do with kidney dialysis. If it sounds familiar, it's the third time this issue has appeared on the ballot in the past five years.

Prop. 29 would require a licensed doctor to be on site at dialysis clinics at all times.

Supporters say adding a doctor would improve patient care. Opponents say that it's not necessary and would create an undue burden on clinics, possibly causing them to close.

In this episode, you'll hear from both sides. First you'll hear from an SEIU union member who represents the Yes on 29 campaign. Then you'll hear from a public affairs strategist, a doctor and a patient on the No on 29 side.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts .

You can find more election coverage here .

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .