theberkshireedge.com
Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved
Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Lauren Clark exhibition; Clark Art Institute Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Cemetery Tours; 87th Annual Harvest Festival; Chamber music concert
See “Ground; Matter as Form” Sculpture Exhibition. Great Barrington — Lauren Clark Fine Art presents “Ground; Matter as Form”, a two person exhibition featuring work by sculptors Joe Wheaton and Michael Boroniec. A reception for the artists will be held Saturday, October 8 from 5-7 p.m.
theberkshireedge.com
JUST IN: Lee Bank Foundation distributes $48,600 in third grant funding round of 2022
Lee — In their third round of 2022 community funding, Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $48,600 to 16 organizations in the Berkshires in the form of grants to support their local programming ranging from $1,000 to $10,600 respectively. The foundation was founded in 2021 and awarded a total of...
The Largest Home in MA Located Here in The Berkshires
Our last home topic, we talked about the oldest house in Massachusetts built in 1641 which you can check out by clicking on the link. We know for a fact that we have a lot of old houses here in Massachusetts including the one I still inherit and where I'm currently living.
theberkshireedge.com
THEATER REVIEW: Edward Albee’s ‘Seascape’ plays in Stockbridge through October 23
It was in early 1975 that I first saw Edward Albee’s allegorical play “Seascape” starring Deborah Kerr, Barry Nelson, Frank Langella, and Maureen Anderman. It announced to close and I was a big Albee fan who hadn’t seen this play. At the time, I shudder to admit, allegorical work didn’t always enthrall me. Apparently, I wasn’t alone: The play only ran for 65 performances. Later I read the play and was equally confounded by it. Living as long as I have, I confess, allegory is no longer a foreign form or a distant place. It is now; it is here; it is all around me in the worst ways. In 1975, I adored the players and wished they were playing something else, but now, after seeing the Berkshire Theatre Group’s current production of the play, directed by Eric Hill, I still adore the actors and wish I could revisit the play again while it’s here. What struck me then as pretentious and a time-waster, now seems to me the most insightful look at evolution and naturalism with an unbeatable message to Americans old and young.
theberkshireedge.com
Local rabbis respond to Carole Owens
We were surprised to look in the Edge on October 4 to find an article on Chanukah. Chanukah already? Still, if Halloween candy can be on display in the groceries as the school year gets started, perhaps it is never too early to start talking about Chanukah. Maybe we missed...
Men’s shop reopens only to close for good
Shaffe's Men's Shop has reopened only to promote its retirement sale. After nearly a century in business and closed for the last two years, the brothers have decided to move on.
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: Banjo god Tony Trischka with Robot Plane at the Guthrie Center October 8
Great Barrington — Banjo god Tony Trischka will perform at the Guthrie Center Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. backed by the newly formed Robot Plane, a string band featuring National Mandolin Champion Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band); Scottish-born singer-songwriter, fiddle player, and composer Hannah Read; and bassist-multi-instrumentalist Jared Engel.
theberkshireedge.com
CONCERT PREVIEW: Borromeo String Quartet presented on October 9 by Clarion Concerts and on November 6 by Close Encounters with Music
Pine Plains — You can tease members of the Borromeo String Quartet all you want about their fanatical attention to the tiniest smudges of ink on Beethoven’s nearly indecipherable autograph scores. But when you hear them play, you’ll be happy to give these musicians the last laugh.
Famous discount store opening another new location in New York
HomeGoods, a popular discount store, is opening another new store location in New York this month. Homegoods, the popular discount interior decor chain, is set to open another new store in Newburgh, New York, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway
Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
