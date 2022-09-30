ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved

Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
BECKET, MA
BITS & BYTES: Lauren Clark exhibition; Clark Art Institute Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Cemetery Tours; 87th Annual Harvest Festival; Chamber music concert

See “Ground; Matter as Form” Sculpture Exhibition. Great Barrington — Lauren Clark Fine Art presents “Ground; Matter as Form”, a two person exhibition featuring work by sculptors Joe Wheaton and Michael Boroniec. A reception for the artists will be held Saturday, October 8 from 5-7 p.m.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
THEATER REVIEW: Edward Albee’s ‘Seascape’ plays in Stockbridge through October 23

It was in early 1975 that I first saw Edward Albee’s allegorical play “Seascape” starring Deborah Kerr, Barry Nelson, Frank Langella, and Maureen Anderman. It announced to close and I was a big Albee fan who hadn’t seen this play. At the time, I shudder to admit, allegorical work didn’t always enthrall me. Apparently, I wasn’t alone: The play only ran for 65 performances. Later I read the play and was equally confounded by it. Living as long as I have, I confess, allegory is no longer a foreign form or a distant place. It is now; it is here; it is all around me in the worst ways. In 1975, I adored the players and wished they were playing something else, but now, after seeing the Berkshire Theatre Group’s current production of the play, directed by Eric Hill, I still adore the actors and wish I could revisit the play again while it’s here. What struck me then as pretentious and a time-waster, now seems to me the most insightful look at evolution and naturalism with an unbeatable message to Americans old and young.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Local rabbis respond to Carole Owens

We were surprised to look in the Edge on October 4 to find an article on Chanukah. Chanukah already? Still, if Halloween candy can be on display in the groceries as the school year gets started, perhaps it is never too early to start talking about Chanukah. Maybe we missed...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
CONCERT PREVIEW: Banjo god Tony Trischka with Robot Plane at the Guthrie Center October 8

Great Barrington — Banjo god Tony Trischka will perform at the Guthrie Center Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m. backed by the newly formed Robot Plane, a string band featuring National Mandolin Champion Jacob Jolliff (Yonder Mountain String Band); Scottish-born singer-songwriter, fiddle player, and composer Hannah Read; and bassist-multi-instrumentalist Jared Engel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend Getaway

Massachusetts is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Bay State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA

