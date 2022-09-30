‘We will pursue every legal option’: NFL facing legal backlash over lead-up to Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa injury

The New Orleans Saints Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks will pit two teams going in the opposite directions against one another. The Saints are coming off their third straight loss, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in London, 28-25. Prior to that, they put forth an awful performance against the lowly Carolina Panthers. New Orleans lost that game 22-14 and were lucky to even get that close. Meanwhile, the Seahawks nearly dropped a 50-burger on the Detroit Lions in a 48-45 shootout. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense has been far better than anyone expected this year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO