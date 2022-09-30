‘We will pursue every legal option’: NFL facing legal backlash over lead-up to Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa injury

Read full article on original website
Related
Bill Cowher’s advice to Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky Steelers decision
NFL legend and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher wants Mike Tomlin to stick with Kenny Pickett as the starting quarterback of the franchise, and for good reason. To recall, Tomlin pulled out and benched starting QB Mitch Trubisky in their Week 4 showdown against the New York Jets....
Tyreek Hill reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs whooping Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Tyreek Hill enjoys playing in Miami with the Dolphins. But he’s still a fan of his former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Hill commented on Mahomes’ impressive performance in the Chiefs 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, per David Furones on Twitter. “That...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals in a moment that sent shivers down the spines of NFL fans across the world. Now, the Dolphins star has received a shocking warning from the doctor credited with first finding CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy in football players. Dr. […] The post Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa receives shocking advice from ‘Concussion’ doctor after scary head injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders
The Denver Broncos lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 32-23 on Sunday. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon has faced turnover issues this season, as he’s now tallied 3 total fumbles after losing a fumble on Sunday. Russell Wilson sent a strong message to Denver’s running back after the game, per […] The post Russell Wilson’s message to Broncos’ Melvin Gordon after latest fumble debacle vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Belichick drops intriguing hint on possibility of adding QB after Patriots’ loss to Packers
There is so much uncertainty at the moment with regards to the quarterback situation of the New England Patriots, especially after their 27-24 road loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Bill Belichick was asked after the contest whether the Patriots are going to at least entertain the idea of adding a quarterback before Week 5.
Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest on Kenny Pickett decision, Mitch Trubisky benching
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger was surprised when head coach Mike Tomlin benched Mitch Trubisky and put rookie QB Kenny Pickett in during their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and for a good reason. Big Ben admitted he couldn’t believe it when Tomlin made the change mid-game,...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 5
Injuries and inconsistencies are starting to ramp up and impact your fantasy football roster, something that you should be looking to fix via other means. Addressing your roster’s shortcomings through your Week 5 waiver wire pickups is going to be a turning point for the future of your team, one that could put you on a course to make the championship game.
3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury
The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Even in a loss, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still managed to score a minor victory for himself. According to OptaSTATS, Brady just became the first player in the history of the NFL to pull off the performance he just had in the Bucs’ 41-31defeat at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas […] The post Tom Brady scores a win for himself even in Tampa Bay’s loss to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ron Rivera drops tone deaf response when asked about Commanders fans’ complaints
The Washington Commanders fell to 1-3 on the season after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Washington’s consistent struggles as of late have drawn the ire of fans. Head coach Ron Rivera shared a questionable response to the Commanders fans’ complaints, per John Keim On Twitter. “This...
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baker Mayfield’s major problem he can’t ignore anymore
Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers have not had a good start to the season. Mayfield has struggled to adapt to the Panthers offense, and the Panthers have struggled to consistently move the ball as a result. This has seen the Panthers emerge with a 1-3 record through four games, with multiple ugly outings on offense in tow.
‘Gosh, I’ve never seen it like that’: Pete Carroll left absolutely bewildered by what he saw in win vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks netted their second win of the season in Week 4, topping the banged-up Detroit Lions on the road, 48-45. There are plenty to unpack from such a high-scoring contest like that, and for Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, among his takeaways include the fantastic performance of Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson and the number of missing bodies over the side of the Lions.
Giants on the verge of reuniting with multiple Pro Bowler after taking down Bears
The New York Giants are surprisingly 3-1 to start the 2022 NFL season, but they can’t still be regarded as a serious threat to the rest of the NFL. Perhaps a familiar place could help the Giants, particularly their defense, to sustain their form following a 20-12 victory at home over the Chicago Bears Sunday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, former Giants safety Landon Collins is paying New York a visit, with both sides apparently trying to be partner up again.
Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries
The New York Giants are 3-1 after a Week 4 win. For a fanbase so unfamiliar with a winning record in recent memory, it is a sight to behold. However, the team still has a lot of problems to fix going forward, especially at the quarterback spot. Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor both suffered injuries […] The post Giants fans in agony as familiar face gets workout in wake of Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s striking message after letdown vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to snap the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-0 start to begin the new campaign. They were in the driver’s seat after the first quarter, leading the Eagles 14-0. But then Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad woke up, outscoring the Jaguars 29-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows that he had a huge part to play in the defeat, and vows to bounce back accordingly.
Jack Jones’ confidence draws epic reaction from Patriots teammates
FOXBOROUGH – New England Patriots rookie cornerback Jack Jones’ quote on describing the pass Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his way that resulted in his first interception and a pick-6 drew some ire from some folks. However, it appears to have played well with his teammates. On Rodgers’...
New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks will pit two teams going in the opposite directions against one another. The Saints are coming off their third straight loss, losing to the Minnesota Vikings in London, 28-25. Prior to that, they put forth an awful performance against the lowly Carolina Panthers. New Orleans lost that game 22-14 and were lucky to even get that close. Meanwhile, the Seahawks nearly dropped a 50-burger on the Detroit Lions in a 48-45 shootout. Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense has been far better than anyone expected this year.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Bills
Things continue to get tougher for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they travel to Orchard Park and face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 5. The Steelers enter the game on a three-loss slump and might come out with a fourth straight defeat. Here are our Pittsburgh Steelers Week 5 predictions as they take on the Bills.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
113K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1