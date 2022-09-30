Why does Northwestern plan to spend a nine-figure fortune to redesign its football stadium with a seating capacity one-quarter lower than it currently holds?. I raise this question after learning my alma mater wants to spend up to $800 million for a renovated Ryan Field with 35,000 seats — 12,000 fewer than its current capacity. That’s comparable to a homeowner spending lavishly to downsize a house from eight to six rooms. $480 million of the renovation’s cost was earmarked in a donation from alumni Pat and Shirley Ryan, the field’s namesakes. That means NU must raise another $320 million in funds via donations, a bond issue or other means, to finance Ryan Field’s extensive facelift.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO