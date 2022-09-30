ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Women’s Golf: Northwestern off to slow start in fall tournaments

Following an underwhelming finish at last month’s Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, Northwestern failed to rebound at this week’s Windy City Collegiate Classic. The Wildcats hosted some of the nation’s top talent at nearby Exmoor Country Club on Monday and Tuesday but finished 13th among the 15-team field after hitting 42-over-par.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Reif: Is Soldier Field an alternative to Ryan Field?

Why does Northwestern plan to spend a nine-figure fortune to redesign its football stadium with a seating capacity one-quarter lower than it currently holds?. I raise this question after learning my alma mater wants to spend up to $800 million for a renovated Ryan Field with 35,000 seats — 12,000 fewer than its current capacity. That’s comparable to a homeowner spending lavishly to downsize a house from eight to six rooms. $480 million of the renovation’s cost was earmarked in a donation from alumni Pat and Shirley Ryan, the field’s namesakes. That means NU must raise another $320 million in funds via donations, a bond issue or other means, to finance Ryan Field’s extensive facelift.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Everything Evanston: Rapid Recap: City Council discusses crisis emergency response program, Evanston parking study findings

Podcast (everythingevanston): Play in new window | Download. SHANNON TYLER: From The Daily Northwestern, I’m Shannon Tyler. ELLA JEFFRIES: And I’m Ella Jeffries. SHANNON TYLER: And this is Everything Evanston, a podcast about the people, business and goings-on in Evanston, Illinois. ELLA JEFFRIES: Today, we’re introducing a new...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Pride celebrates Latinidad with second annual Una Fiesta Hispana

Sounds of trumpets, violins and guitars flooded Fountain Square Thursday as the community celebrated Hispanic Heritage month. Evanston Pride hosted their second annual Una Fiesta Hispana complete with local vendors, attractions and performances. — Captured: Evanston Pride celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ community. — Evanston Latinos works to distribute...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston Public Library halts digital hotspots, expands online e-books

Evanston Public Library added thousands of books to its online download service this summer after shutting down its book hotspot devices in August. Under the revised program, clients can read and listen to books without a library card. EPL released the first iteration of its online library program at the...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Student-run apparel shop Wildcat Vintage opens for business

Walking down Sheridan Road, pedestrians can count on one consistent sight: student after student decked out in Northwestern apparel. Students have several options for purchasing new merchandise, including the bookstore in Norris University Center or the Campus Gear store on Sherman Avenue. But there are few locations where they can purchase authentic, old merchandise.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Advocates defend SAFE-T Act amid conservative backlash

Content Warning: This article has mentions of gun violence and assault. The advertisement opens with a darkened image of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot declaring “the summer of joy” in Chicago. Then, graphic videos of gun violence in the city overcome the screen. The ad urges watchers to “stop Chicago violence from coming to your town” and “vote no on Pritzker.”
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Families watch Harry Potter under the stars at city-hosted movie nights

Evanston families gathered in Lovelace Park last weekend to watch “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” under a starlit sky with booming surround sound. Saturday night’s showing was the second-to-last event of the year of Evanston’s Starlight Movies in the Park series, a community engagement effort by the Evanston Parks and Recreation and Community Services Departments that began in early August and has run for over a decade.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Pet blessing brings unique spiritual experience to campus

Northwestern students and Evanston residents gathered in Alice Millar Chapel on Sunday morning for an unusual service. It began similarly to a mass, with a choir singing hymns and lectors reading scripture, but unlike typical services, dogs also filled the chapel with barks as they found seats in the pews and aisles typically reserved for their owners.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Pace CTA Regional Connect pass streamlines local public transit

Pace has seen an increase in ridership in recent months following the June approval of a reduced rate Regional Connect pass, a $30 per month addition to the $100 Metra Monthly pass that allows unlimited rides on any Pace or Chicago Transit Authority vehicle. The Regional Connect Pass replaces two...
CHICAGO, IL

