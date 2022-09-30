Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOK-TV
Raiders looking for a new outcome in Thursday’s semi finals
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - They say that history has a way of repeating itself. If that’s the case, the Raiders are hoping to change history on Thursday. Lamar will be hosting Madison St. Joe in the MAIS girls soccer semi finals for the second year in a row. Last...
WTOK-TV
Total Pain Care team of the week: Choctaw County Tigers football
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Choctaw County football team. The Tigers on Friday beat their rival, the Southern Choctaw Indians 22-16. After eight years, the Tigers brought the trophy back home and the Tigers are lead by former NFL Head Coach Kendrick Office, who just took over the team about a year ago.
WTOK-TV
2022 Blackwell Classic and Mississippi/Alabama All Star game rosters revealed
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - High School Football made some big announcements as the 2022 Bernard Blackwell Classic and the Mississippi-Alabama All Star Game have announced their rosters. For the Bernard Blackwell Classic, there are a lot of local players that have made the list including:. South Roster. Tyreke Snow: Newton.
WTOK-TV
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Canadian McKenzie Hughes won the 55th Sanderson Farms Golf Championship with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff at Jackson Country Club on Sunday. Hughes claimed $1.422 million for the first-place finish, as the tournament total purse was $7.9 million. Hayden Buckley of Tupelo and first round leader Davis Riley of Hattiesburg tied for 19th in the tournament as both shot 278. Ramey shot a 65 on the final day while Riley’s opening round was 66. Three other Magnolia natives did not make the cut after the second day. Mississippi Amateur Champ Brice Wilkinson of Madison shot a 151and Chad Ramey of Tupelo came in at 153 while Columbus resident Joseph Hanko finished last in the field with a 166.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Cyclists pedal 100 miles for fallen Meridian firefighter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters gathered Tuesday to remember their fallen brother, Eric Gustafson, who died while responding to a fire call Sept. 9, 2016. A cycling team also honored Gustafson by pedaling 100 miles in his memory. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders every year....
WTOK-TV
Beautiful Fall weather on tap for the rest of the day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! It’s Hump Day and we are making our way through yet another fabulous week of weather. High temperatures are nearing the average today of 84 degrees. Overnight lows will remain below average in the mid to lower 50s. It will be another great day to plan some outdoor activities. We can expect a slight breeze over the area, with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday! :)
WTOK-TV
William Guy Carroll
Funeral services for William Guy Carroll, 87, of Butler will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Butler with Rev. Jason Moye officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.
WTOK-TV
Nice and dry through the rest of the week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The quiet weather pattern continues. High pressure maintains its grip for now, but a cold front will cross our area on Friday. Since our atmosphere is so dry and won’t have time to moisten up ahead of the front, the front will actually move through without producing rain for us...but additional clouds can be expected.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOK-TV
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus
Patricia “Pat” Taylor Minus, born June 30, 1937, in Eutaw, Alabama, died on September 30, 2022, surrounded by family. She graduated from Green County High School and attended Judson College and the University of West Alabama. Her greatest joys in life included China painting, playing the piano, gardening, water skiing, boating, and most importantly, spending time with her family. Pat was a devout Christian and a member of Cedar Grove Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where she also played the piano.
WTOK-TV
No rain through early next week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are definitely in a dry spell. We haven’t had more than .10″ of rain since Sept. 9th. So, it’s been a long while since our ground has had liquid sunshine. Unfortunately, no rain is expected through early next week. So, continue to water your lawns (if you’re still doing that) and your outdoor plants.
WTOK-TV
Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District. Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 4 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.
WTOK-TV
Great weather on tap for your National Taco Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! It is National Taco Day! What better way to celebrate this terrific day than with great fall weather. High and low temperatures do remain below the average for this time of year. With an average high of 86 degrees and an average low ow 59 degrees, our highs today are expected to be in the lower 80s across the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid to lower 50s not as chilly as we start our mornings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville, Mississippi, man is accused of attacking two innocent bystanders after an argument with his girlfriend. The incident happened on the Mississippi State campus. Now, Elijah Wilkes, 21, is charged with robbery, mayhem, malicious mischief, simple assault, and littering. MSU Police Chief Vance Rice...
WTOK-TV
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Dr. Hermogenes Villar Thomas Jr. M.D.
It is with great love that we share the passing of Hermogenes V. Thomas Jr., M.D., on September 29th, 2022. He was born on January 31st, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Nunilon Thomas, M.D.; his siblings Nati Sibberns, Nelly Ejercito, Felipe Thomas and Baby Daep; his six children MaryAnne Hanley (Brian), Leandro Thomas, Noel Thomas (Cleo), Christine Rigdon (Lenon), Maybelle Sparks and Maylynne Wilbert (Rand); his grandchildren Chris and wife Meagan, Matthew, Brandon and wife Kenna, Dustin, Lauren, Sabrina, Grace, Luke, Wyatt, Sam and Jacob; and great granddaughter Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents Hermogenes Sr. and Purificacion Thomas; and his siblings Corazon Thomas, Tita Braganza and Jett Thomas.Mones, as he is fondly called, was a great family man who took an active role in raising their children. God and family were the core of his life. He loved to cook for his family and even tended to household chores despite his busy schedule as a physician. He loved being surrounded by family and friends. He looked forward to gatherings and celebrations. Every year, he would take time to visit his hometown. Along with singing karaoke, he also enjoyed watching James Bond movies and boxing, and listening to Elvis. He was also passionate in caring for their family dog Beau.He graduated Doctor of Medicine from Manila Central University, Class of 1960. He married the love of his life while they were still both medical interns. His first practice as a doctor was in his hometown of Daraga, Albay in the Philippines. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1975. Shortly thereafter, he resumed his medical practice in Indianapolis. When his family moved to Meridian in 1980, he proceeded with his practice as a staff physician at East Mississippi State Hospital where he worked for 30 years until his retirement in April 2010.He was a devout Catholic and was an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian, Mississippi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck”
Funeral services for Charles Edwin Eshee, Sr. “Chuck” will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 11:30 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Patricia Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
WTOK-TV
Man found dead, fire investigation underway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man is dead following a fire at a home inside the city of Meridian. Authorities said Wayne Abel, 69, was found dead inside of his home in the 600 block of 39th Court Monday. Fire officials say there was evidence of a fire inside of...
WTOK-TV
Crash claims life on Hwy. 45 North
Marion, Miss. (WTOK) - A car crash on Highway 45 North left one person dead and two injured. Marion Police said the crash happened right past Simmons Wrecker around 7:30 a.m. Monday. A log truck was pulling out of a driveway when a gray Acura traveling north ran into the back of the truck.
Comments / 0