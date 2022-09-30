ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

walnutport.com

Pennsylvania COVID update: Carbon County moved to high community level, Lehigh Valley moves from low to medium

Although weekly case counts dropped from almost 19,000 last week to 15,000 this week, the CDC has upgraded the Lehigh Valley back to “medium” community levels, up from “low” last week. Carbon County is one of the four Pennsylvania counties assessed to be highly impacted by COVID. Hospitalizations statewide are steady, while deaths are trending down.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
walnutport.com

Desk and chair for $40 in Walnutport, PA | Finds — Nextdoor

Desk and chair near the Walnutport neighborhood in Walnutport, PA. Find items in Finds on Nextdoor – all listings are local. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
WALNUTPORT, PA

