What’s happening with the Martin Tower site in Bethlehem? First part of development is in the pipeline
Plans for the first two buildings on the site of the demolished Martin Tower in Bethlehem was recently presented to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.
See the price of every Lehigh Valley home sold in the last 30 days: Deed transfers, Oct. 1
What homes have sold recently in the Lehigh Valley? View deed transfers recorded in Lehigh and Northampton counties from the last 30 days.
Some on Allentown City Council wavering on giving IronPigs $1.5 million after Lehigh County proposes to kick in extra $3 million
Allentown City Council members are rethinking whether to award $1.5 million to the IronPigs for Coca-Cola Park renovations after Lehigh County proposes to kick in an extra $3 million. Source: Morningcall.
Pennsylvania COVID update: Carbon County moved to high community level, Lehigh Valley moves from low to medium
Although weekly case counts dropped from almost 19,000 last week to 15,000 this week, the CDC has upgraded the Lehigh Valley back to “medium” community levels, up from “low” last week. Carbon County is one of the four Pennsylvania counties assessed to be highly impacted by COVID. Hospitalizations statewide are steady, while deaths are trending down.
Desk and chair for $40 in Walnutport, PA | Finds — Nextdoor
Desk and chair near the Walnutport neighborhood in Walnutport, PA. Find items in Finds on Nextdoor – all listings are local. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Allentown zoners deny Abe Atiyeh’s condo plan on former industrial site
Allentown’s zoning hearing board Monday denied Abe Atiyeh’s plan to build condos in Allentown’s Union Terrace neighborhood, but it’s not yet the end of Atiyeh’s 16-year long fight to develop the land. Source: Morningcall.
Doug Mastriano says ‘lawlessness is killing Philadelphia,’ as protesters outside call him ‘extremist’
State Sen. Doug Mastriano faced Latino supporters and protesters during an appearance Friday in Philadelphia in his campaign for Pa. governor.
