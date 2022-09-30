Read full article on original website
When will the rain end in the Lehigh Valley? Here is how much has fallen so far
Rainfall totals across the Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh Valley weather: Coastal storm brings wet and miserable start to week. When will the sun return?
A coastal storm will bring more overcast conditions and rain to the Lehigh Valley area to start the week.
Lehigh Valley IronPigs get preliminary approval from Allentown for $1.5 million in improvements to Coca-Cola Park
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Coca-Cola Park is on track to possibly get $1.5 million in ARPA funds for stadium improvements, as approved during an Allentown Budget and Finance Committee meeting Tuesday. Source: Morningcall.
From the archives: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn’s Lehigh Valley performances
Country music legend Loretta Lynn performed numerous shows in the Lehigh Valley, including at the Allentown Fair.
Comedian David Spade and Beach Boys show coming to Lehigh Valley
The comedian, actor, and “Saturday Night Live” alum is bringing his stand-up show to Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event center on Feb. 3, it was announced Monday.
Lehigh Valley borough says nation’s first Catholic high school for students battling addiction isn’t operating legally
Kolbe Academy, the nation’s first Catholic high school for students battling addiction, is facing a zoning challenge in its new home in Bath.
A major leader in the Lehigh Valley LGBT community is joining the Biden administration
Adrian Shanker, founder and executive director of Allentown’s Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, has taken a new job with the Biden administration.
MAP: Pennsylvania voter registration by party in every county
Party affiliation information for Pennsylvania’s 8.7 million voters as of October 11.
Why it’s time to start paying Pennsylvania school boards
Column: Many municipal and county officials get paid. Why shouldn’t school boards?
Homeless man who participated in Philadelphia GoFundMe scam sentenced for the conspiracy
A Philadelphia man who pleaded guilty to conspiring with a New Jersey couple on a GoFundMe scam has been sentenced to three years’ probation in federal court.
Sloppy voters will benefit from latest ruling about mail voting in Pennsylvania
Column: Mail voting has started in Pennsylvania. So has the controversy.
Your View: Pa. needs constitutional amendment preventing taxpayer-funded abortion
Constitutional amendment crucial step in banning taxpayer funding for abortions in Pennsylvania, the author asserts.
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pa. lawmakers act soon
Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill Pennsylvania lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session. Source: pennnews.
