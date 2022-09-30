Read full article on original website
WESH
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida is still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ian, and the below graphic shows the current levels of river flooding.
NBC News
Death toll from Hurricane Ian reaches 100 across Florida and South Carolina
The death toll from Hurricane Ian rose to 100 across areas of Florida and South Carolina. FEMA and first responders are going door to door in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., to see if anyone needs rescuing or was left behind in the damage.Oct. 3, 2022.
Hurricane Ian: Florida’s barrier islands desperate for aid
The island community of St. James City, Florida has been largely cut off from the outside world since Hurricane Ian hit. Communications are limited, and the bridge to the mainland is gone. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders talks to residents and reports on the effort to restore cell phone towers.Oct. 3, 2022.
‘This entire area was once a marina’: Catastrophic damage in Florida
Damage from Hurricane Ian cut off access to two islands off of the coast of Fort Meyers, Florida. NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Residents’ emotional return to Sanibel Island synagogue after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian forced many in Florida to evacuate on Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. NBC News’ Jesse Kirsch is with one couple as they travel back to their synagogue on Sanibel Island, hoping to survey the damage and bring the Torahs back to the mainland.Oct. 3, 2022.
At least 100 dead from Hurricane Ian as Florida's top emergency official defends Lee County over delayed evacuations
Hurricane Ian's death toll reached 100 Monday as Florida's top emergency administrator pushed back against growing criticism of Lee County officials who were accused of being slow to evacuate low-lying communities. The latest count was 96 deaths in Florida and four in North Carolina. Lee County, Florida, where officials didn't...
WESH
Central Florida leaders update residents on Hurricane Ian recovery
Above: FPL update Central Florida residents on power restoration efforts from Daytona Beach Speedway on Sunday. Central Florida leaders are updating residents on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian on Sunday. Seminole County officials spoke at 10 a.m. Watch the full press conference below.
Search and rescue teams scour Florida after Hurricane Ian’s devastation
NBC News’ Sam Brock is with the International Association of Firefighters as they search through Hurricane Ian’s destruction in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. Rescuers are seeing mere frames of homes left behind, unrecognizable lots full of rubble, and unstable structures.Oct. 3, 2022.
Rescue efforts underway in Florida as death toll expected to rise
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reached at least 87 as search and rescue team continue going door to door, combing through rubble looking for survivors in the hardest hit areas. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how FEMA’s search and rescue teams are handling the huge undertaking and how people impacted by the storm are reacting to the rescue efforts. Oct. 3, 2022.
Full Rick Scott Interview: Building resilience in Florida for future hurricanes requires ‘balance’
During an interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) talks about cleanup from Hurricane Ian, future steps that Florida can take to encourage storm resilience, and Republicans’ chances in the upcoming midterms.Oct. 2, 2022.
Officials delayed evacuation orders as ‘catastrophic’ storm surge hit Lee County
As the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise in Florida, officials in Lee County are facing a number of questions on whether they enacted evacuation orders fast enough. Oct. 3, 2022.
South Carolina grapples with storm damage as Florida searches for survivors
Coverage on this live blog has ended. Please click here for full coverage. Saturday promised to reveal Hurricane Ian's true impact in South Carolina after the storm's second landfall, while rescuers continued to comb hard-hit Florida, where record river flooding was expected. At least 73 people have died in the...
Florida communities destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Two days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, the state is surveying the damage as entire neighborhoods remain submerged in water while others have been reduced to rubble. Lester Holt is on the ground reporting on the scale of the storm’s fury.Sept. 30, 2022.
NBC News
As Florida prepares to rebuild after Ian, the ‘state is in an insurance meltdown’
Hurricane Ian could be the most expensive hurricane in Florida's history, and even though a lot of the damage has been caused by flooding, only 18% of Florida homeowners have flood insurance. President Biden has suggested the federal government could aid in closing that insurance gap.Oct. 3, 2022.
Florida before and after photos capture scope of Hurricane Ian’s destruction
Images captured by Nearmap before and after Hurricane Ian show the devastation the powerful storm left behind in Florida.Oct. 1, 2022.
click orlando
Another dry day before weak front arrives in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – This welcomed dry stretch will continue into day two Saturday with rain chances remaining minimal (below 10%), with temperatures running in the mid to low 80s through the afternoon followed by lows cooling into the low 60s. Hazard beach conditions continue today. There is a high...
Eighth In Series: Orbs Photographed In The Skies Over Florida
By: Phillip Davis Part eight of the series continues with two more sets of Orbs photographed on April 27 2020. Two identical unprocessed photographs contain eight Orbs that I pulled from the original and processed for best clarity. What is a UFO? Simply put a UFO
CBS News
Hurricane Ian & Florida’s Windstorm Insurance Industry
With the insurance bill from Hurricane Ian expected to be in the billions of dollars, Jim focuses this week’s program on the health of homeowner insurance in Florida including the ability or inability of insurance companies to weather this storm. Jim talks to the CEO of Citizens, the state-run property insurance company, about that as well as the impact this will have on homeowners going forward. Guest: Barry Gilway, CEO, CITIZENS PROPERTY INS. CORP.
Central Florida flooded lakes prompt new evacuations, water use advisories after Hurricane Ian
More than a foot of rainfall from Hurricane Ian flooded lakes throughout Central Florida, sending water into Orlando and Kissimmee-area homes and communities.
reef2rainforest.com
Hurricane IAN Aftermath: First Reports from Sanibel Island and Florida
To all in the extended CORAL family who are asking and wondering: We are safe and our sometime field offices on Sanibel Island are still standing in the wake of Hurricane Ian. However, just a stone’s throw away, the historic buildings at the landmark Sanibel lighthouse are gone, virtually without a trace. TOP: Before… and BOTTOM: After.
NBC News
