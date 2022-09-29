Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Kaiti Low scores three goals to lift Cheney girls soccer; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Cheney 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Kaiti Low scored three goals and the Blackhawks (6-6, 2-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (10-2, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kiah Klauss made eight saves in the shutout. Gonzaga Prep 1,...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program
PULLMAN – Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State's football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday. Beason joined WSU this offseason after two years at Oregon State. He captured a role in the Cougs' receiver rotation during fall camp, but never appeared in a game. A few days before WSU's season opener, Dickert informed reporters that Beason would be out indefinitely as he worked through unspecified "eligibility issues."
KHQ Right Now
Washington State lands one spot shy of AP Top 25 ranking after comfortable win over Cal
PULLMAN – Washington State, coming off a narrow loss to a top-15 team in the country, rebounded with a convincing victory over Cal. Have the Cougars proven enough to crack the national rankings?. Almost. WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was just shy of an AP Top 25 ranking when the...
KHQ Right Now
First look: Washington State heads to Los Angeles for marquee matchup with No. 6 USC
What is it? Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), coming off a win over Cal, travels to Southern California hoping to pull off an upset victory against the USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0) – the front-runners in the Pac-12 and the sixth-ranked team in the nation. Where is it? After a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Washington State defense bottles up Cal, Cougar offense seals 28-9 victory with late surge
PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense bounced back with a well-rounded performance. The Cougars’ offense finished the job. WSU forced nine Cal punts and the Cougar Air Raid put together back-to-back scoring possessions to pull away in the fourth quarter of a 28-9 homecoming victory over the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9
PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs
Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
KHQ Right Now
Gevani McCoy throws four touchdowns as Idaho romps Northern Colorado for third straight win
Idaho sent a homecoming crowd announced at more than 10,000 home happy with a 55-35 win against the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colorado. The game featured an impressive 543 yards of offense by the Vandals and four first-half lead changes before Idaho asserted control in the final two periods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire near Spangle
Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
Comments / 0