ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Report: Opioid overdose deaths in Oregon rose nearly 80% over the last decade

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhSaE_0iGAa8La00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite state data that shows prescription opioid overdoses and deaths decreased both in 2019 and 2020, a new report published by OHA found those stats rose again in 2021.

The 30-page report shows, despite progress made in former years on prescription drugs, overdose deaths are up, and the state says fentanyl and meth are the cause.

PPB: Wanted drug dealer arrested near Cleveland High School

It’s an addiction crisis killing hundreds of people in Oregon.

Registered pharmacist and executive director of Need 4 Narcan Kelly Sloop says she and her colleagues have worked to combat this trend by educating the community and distributing naloxone, or Narcan , which can help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose or fentanyl poisoning.

“What we are finding is that many of our youth are accidentally being poisoned by fentanyl. When they are purchasing what they think are prescription drugs,” Sloop said. “Overdoses or poisonings in 14 to 18-year-olds increased 77% just last year, and that was through fentanyl.”

As a member of the West Linn School Board, Sloop says she worked to get the “rescue drug” on school campuses after seeing firsthand how drugs like fentanyl were being marketed to children.

“Middle school children may not be aware that what they are taking is actually not a candy, or a prescription medication, but it is a dangerous drug that can be fatal,” she said.

Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

While the state’s newly published report found overdose deaths of all types increased more than 76% from 2011 to 2021, the data shows fentanyl and meth are the biggest contributors.

“Fentanyl and methamphetamine were the drugs most involved in unintentional and undetermined overdose deaths,” the report said.

The new data shows fentanyl-related overdose deaths rose from 226 reports in 2020 to 508 reports last year, an increase of roughly 125%.

With emergency personnel administering naloxone more than 5,500 times last year, Sloop says the priority must be on saving lives first, and recovery second.

“Prevention would be the best, but we also need to save the lives, so we can treat and educate about prevention,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 9

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
q13fox.com

1 killed, 5 hurt in fire at Oregon retirement center

ST. HELENS, Ore. - One person was killed and five others hurt when in a fire at a retirement center in Oregon just after midnight Wednesday. FOX 12 Oregon reports that Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center. Nearly 30 people were evacuated from the center and six of them had to be pulled out by firefighters.
SAINT HELENS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioid Overdose#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Koin Rrb#Cleveland High School#Need 4 Narcan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital

A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
PLANetizen

Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms

Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy