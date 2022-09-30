ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sad how the educational system has brainwashed children into a mental malfunctioning hermaphrodite mentality changing sexual orientation to exist with unethical immoral behavior, Sodom Gomorrah is in society & it needs to become extinct !

Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show

Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lady Gaga
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
PopSugar

Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season

Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall

Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Solange Knowles Celebrates New York City Ballet Gala in Oversize Suit

Solange Knowles celebrated a career milestone with a standout fashion look. The musician attended the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday night to celebrate the original score she created for the ballet company. This is Knowles’ first time working with a ballet company.More from WWD'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City PremierePhotos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleSolange Knowles-Scored Ballet to Feature Costumes Set with 800,000 Swarovski Crystals For the event, Knowles wore an oversize navy blue suit, which she paired with a Simone Rocha bag.  Other attendees at the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala were Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Billy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dess Dior Drops Off "Raw" EP

Hoping to make an imprint this New Music Friday (September 23) is Dess Dior who is dropping off an EP. The St. Louis-born, Savannah-bred rapper has been easing her way into the femcee limelight in recent years, but Dess is no stranger to making music. When she was just a teen, Dess and her best friend Jayda Cheaves were testing out their skills by forming a group, and later, Dess's father encouraged her to take music more seriously.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

