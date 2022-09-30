Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
E. Washington rancher sentenced for 'ghost cattle' fraud
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for a massive “ghost cattle” scam that defrauded Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million. Cody Easterday, 51, of Mesa, Washington, was sentenced...
Guest column: Don't miss this train, Yakima
In the mid-1980s, the owners of the Central Washington Railroad proposed building a rail marshalling in the Lower Yakima Valley near Mabton. The plan was to have freight trains coming from the east drop their loads in the marshalling yard, then pick up another load to continue to the Puget Sound ports. The trains coming in from the east would be resorted, and then be ready to go dockside, with their loads being prepared to be loaded directly the ships. This would help reduce the number of containers that would need to be stored around the ports waiting to be shipped.
Yakima County deputy prosecutor to head state bar association
A Yakima County deputy prosecuting attorney is the new president of the Washington State Bar Association. Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Daniel D. Clark was sworn in by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzàlez during the association’s Board of Governors meeting. Clark works in the prosecuting attorney’s Corporate...
Sandra Schoel
Sandra Schoel was born January 26, 1988 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in the wee morning hours of that Tuesday. She was born to Michael and Zoila Schoel as a preemie, born at the 26-week mark, weighing in at 3.1 pounds. She would spend the next 45 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Memorial under their watchful eye, needing extra oxygen in her incubator. Thank you, Joanie! After reaching the weight of 5 pounds during her extended stay, Sandra was released and allowed to go home to begin her life journey.
Two killed in UTV crash following Yakima police pursuit
Two people were killed early Saturday morning when their side-by-side UTV crashed following a high-speed chase. Yakima police saw the Polaris RZR driving east on River Road from 40th Avenue around 1 a.m., appearing to be racing another vehicle, according to a Yakima police news release. An officer pursued, and...
Yakima commissioners hold off on proposed changes to water utility
Yakima County Commissioners decided Tuesday to hold off on language changes to the county’s water utility after hearing from about a dozen people saying the proposal isn’t enough. Some even said they wanted the utility scrapped altogether. “I think this thing needs to be terminated,” said Selah farmer...
Bail set for suspect in Garfield Avenue shooting in Yakima
A 24-year-old Yakima man is being held on $150,000 bail after police said he shot a man multiple times Friday night. Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for an assault, and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
