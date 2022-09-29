ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set

By @Djxo313
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HotXN_0iGAXst000

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As the critics discuss DaBaby‘s projected sales for his new project, the rappers’s name is once again being linked to some of the drama surrounding his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother, DaniLeigh. Rumors about her appearance on Wild ‘n Out started to spread. It was also rumored that she asked B. Simone not to be in the episode.

Fans quickly began speculating that the gossip about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out was related to DaBaby after rumors spread that B was asked not to be apart of the episode that Dani was to shoot. Shortly after, B.Simone made an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show to confirm the drama.

…It is true but we’re going to have grace for that situation…especially (because) you know she’s not that mature.”- B.Simone

As the internet started coming for Danileigh she took to her Instagram Live just hours later to clear her name. As the live continued, the singer clarified that she was protecting her peace and that she didnt think it was a big deal. The mother of a one-year-old baby girl, Velour, did clear up that B. was still on set for the tapping and there was no issues outside of that.

“Nobody’s in my shoes in this situation, so I’m sure a lot of people in real life would do the same thing if they knew the truth.”-DaniLeigh

Now if you’re wondering how all this drama started back in 2015, B. Simone went viral for posting numerous videos and photos of herself dressing up as a bride for Halloween, and she was also spotted with DaBaby in one of his videos. It left many people wondering if her love for the rapper got under her skin.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Now the real tea is that Dani mentioned text messages that she found between DaBaby and B that indicated that her playful crush might have been more than we all thought afterall. She also noted that B.Simone started it by dissing her on a record. Who do you think was in the wrong? Share your opinion below!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Fans Pick Sides After DaniLeigh and B.Simone Have Issue On Wild’n Out Set was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby

The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
Person
Danileigh
105.5 The Fan

6ix9ine Appears to Beat Up DJ in Dubai for Not Playing His Music

6ix9ine appears to have attacked a DJ in Dubai for not playing his music and it was caught on video. On Friday (Sept. 23), Instagram page @rapsszn posted a video of 6ix9ine throwing bolo's at a club DJ in Dubai who refused to play the rapper's music because he was a "snitch." In the clip, Tekashi is punching on someone—possibly the DJ—while several people try to pull the two men apart. At one point in the video, there's a man who appears to be sneaking up behind 6ix9ine and quickly snatching something off his neck.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Wild N Out#Mobile#Fans Pick Sides
The FADER

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube lead tributes to Coolio following his death

Tributes have been paid to rapper Coolio, who died at the age of 59 on Wednesday. Coolio is perhaps best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise" that helped usher in an era of gangster rap with mainstream appeal. His peers in the scene, including Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, were among the first to share messages on social media following the news of his death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Erica Banks & Finesse2Tymes Seemingly Break Up

Earlier this month, rappers Erica Banks and Finesse2Tymes sparked dating rumors. The two were seen boo'd up on Instagram shortly after Finesse signed a record deal with Moneybagg Yo. While their sudden relationship shocked social media users, their alleged breakup was even more appalling. Recently, an image of the Memphis...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Beyonce Picks ‘Church Girl’ As Next Single from ‘RENAISSANCE’

Beyonce has finally picked the next official single from her latest album RENAISSANCE. After testing a few, the superstar singer has decided that ‘Church Girl’ will be the next song to carry forward the momentum of her acclaimed project. The song, which Beyonce co-produced with The-Dream and No I.D., samples Clark Sisters’ 1981 gospel track ‘Center Thy Will‘. It will officially go for adds on October 4th.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset’s Rolling Loud Performance Impresses Snoop Dogg & Monica

Offset’s cameo during Future’s set is a highlight of Rolling Loud New York. Offset’s brief appearance at Rolling Loud New York left one hell of an impression in the midst of intense rainfall. Future brought out Offset during his Rolling Loud set where the Migos rapper performed “Bad & Boujee” and “Ric Flair Drip.” Fans sang the words right back to him with little prompt and Offset’s energy was on 10. The clip spread across social media with many left impressed by Offset’s stage presence as a solo act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
374
Followers
5K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy