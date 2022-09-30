Read full article on original website
HOLCOMB PROMOTING LOWER TAXES AND HIGHER WAGES DURING EUROPEAN TRIPS
Lower taxes and higher wages are what Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says result from the trips that the governor has taken overseas to promote doing business in and with Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Chambers are in Germany and Switzerland this week on the 12th such trip. “A lot of people don’t really appreciate how global our economy truly is,” said Chambers. “We’ve got over a thousand companies, international businesses and companies, represented in our economic output.” The trips are paid for through private donations from businesses listed on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s website.
Indiana Voter Registration Ends October 11, Early Voting Begins October 12th
Indiana’s voter registration deadline is October 11th. Registering to vote and checking your status can be done online at IndianaVoters.com or by visiting your local county election administrator’s office. On October 11th, online registration needs to be completed before midnight and registering in person at your local county...
Officials Stress Safety To Haunted House Season In Illinois
Illinois officials are stressing safety as Haunted House season gets underway. Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson says haunted houses can pose a risk for fires and fire injuries if codes aren’t followed. Most haunted houses in Illinois are required to have smoke detectors and be protected by automatic sprinkler systems. Local fire and building departments may impose more stringent requirements.
Indiana Task Force One Station In Fort Myers, Helping With Hurricane Ian Rescue and Recovery
Thousands of people still don’t have power in Florida because of Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light CEO Eric Silagy hopes to have all power restored by Friday. Indiana Task Force One is helping restore power. They’re also assisting with emergency rescue and recovery efforts. About 100 people have died from the hurricane. The Task Force says they’ve heard lots of stories from people who have survived the hurricane.
FARMING ACCIDENTS DOWN ACROSS INDIANA
Farming accidents and the number Hoosiers dying in them are trending down. Ed Shelton is an agricultural safety and health specialist at Purdue. He says a noticeable stat contributing to fewer deaths on Indiana farms is the fact that there are fewer farmers. Shelton says the number of full-time farmers in Indiana has been slowly declining for years. He also says there were 20 people killed in farming related accidents in 2021 compared to 25 in 2020. He also says there’s been a decline in accidents involving tractors.
Indiana GOP Chair Admits Awareness of Accusations Against SOS Candidate
The chairman of the Indiana Republican Party is admitting he was aware of at least one of the sexual assault allegations against Secretary of State nominee Diego Morales for over a month. Kyle Hupfer has released a statement that he was asked for a meeting two months after Morales was nominated in June where a woman shared “elements of a story that have now been made public,” and adds it is not his story to share. Political writer Abdul-Hakim Shabazz published interviews with two women on Friday who came to him saying Morales sexually assaulted them years ago. The nominee is denying the accusations.
Helping His Hands Deploying Another Team To Florida for Hurricane Ian Relief
Officials with Helping His Hands Disaster Response are working on sending another crew out to help with the Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts. Scott Shipman, Executive Director of Helping His Hands says they have one crew already down north of Naples to help open up roadways. Shipman is working with another one of his teams to deliver generator. Shipman talks about some of the travel challenges, navigating Florida right now.
