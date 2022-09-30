Read full article on original website
Paving Planned for Daviess County Road Today
The Daviess County Highway Department advises County Road 800 North will be closed today (Wednesday) between County Roads 650 East and 475 East for paving. 800 North will be closed from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.
City of Vincennes Setting Up City Information App
The City Of Vincennes is working on a new city app for phones and devices. Mayor Joe Yochum says the app will includes projects taking place in the city, as well as provide information on how to contact officials. Once complete, the app will be available for free from the...
VINCENNES CITY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY
City Offices in Vincennes on Monday will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Board of Works and City Council meetings that would normally happen on that day have been moved to Wednesday. The City’s trash pick is not affected, but Recycling for the day will not be collected next Monday.
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR
Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
SR 159 To Close In Sullivan County
State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County will close today for a bridge deck overlay project. State Road 159 will be closed 2 ½ miles south of State Road 54 for a week, weather permitting. The official detour is State Road 54 to State Road 59. Local traffic...
Vincennes City Council Budget Workshop Set for This Afternoon
The Vincennes City Council will hold a budget workshop session this afternoon at five p-m. The session will be held at Vincennes City Hall. Council has passed the proposed 2023 budget on first reading. The workshop will consider various possible adjustments toward passage on final reading. The budget could be passed as early as Council’s next session on Wednesday, October 12th. The meeting will be on Wednesday of next week, due to Columbus Day falling on Monday, and the Knox County Council’s monthly session planned for Tuesday.
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
Helping His Hands Helping With Ian Damage
Vincennes-based Helping His Hands will send another crew out to help with the Hurricane Ian relief. Helping His Hands has one crew north of Naples helping open up roadways, with another team helping to deliver a generator. Helping His Hands director Scott Shipman says that even with some travel challenges, he feels they still can serve needs.
New LIT Tax Now Being Taken From Knox County Resident Paychecks
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from their paychecks. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January of next year. The...
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
Coats for Kids Drive Taking Place Today
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are hosting their annual Coats for Kids collection day. The drive runs through this evening on the Front Porch of the Breevort House at 6th and Busseron Streets. Carla Solsberry with the Salvation Army says that they will not just take coats, but other items to keep people warm.
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
Daviess County Arrests From the Weekend
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Jasper woman Saturday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Above or Equal to .15. Kayla Collins is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 19-year-old Nickolas Wolfe of Washington...
VU Tech Center To Host Open House Today
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center labs later today. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with the University’s Applied Robotics...
High School Tournament Action Continues for Soccer and Boys Tennis
The South Knox Boys Soccer team opened up sectional play with a 3-0 win over Barr Reeve. Herbie Nowaski Dakota Candler and Jackson Thomas had the South Knox goals. The Spartans move on to face Northeast Dubois on Wednesday. Sectional action continues today in the boys and girls state tournament.
