Mobile, AL

Anlando Mcmillian
5d ago

I pray you recover quickly. I hope they seek the death chamber for those boys, I gave up feeling sorry for young people of that age a long time ago because when they do those crimes, they don't feel sorry for their victims. They should pass a law that will allow the victim or the the victim family to do what the subject did to the victim at no consequences, if they live they live if they don't,too bad.

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road

UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
MOBILE, AL
WHNT News 19

Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane in reference to one shot on Monday, Oct. 3 at around 10:53 p.m.. Officers found a 13-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Man charged with thefts at Pepsi, Lee’s Collision

A trespassing complaint led to last week’s arrest of a local man who was wanted in connection with thefts committed earlier this year at two Atmore businesses. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Harrison had been sought by city police for more than a month after several people identified him as the man caught on surveillance video at Lee’s Collision Center on June 9, when several catalytic converters were removed from vehicles there.
ATMORE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Daphne man charged with manslaughter in January fentanyl overdose death of 39-year-old woman

A Daphne man is facing manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman who overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. The arrest of the suspect, 32-year-old Jourdan Solis, marks the first time an arrest was made on manslaughter charges for a case involving a Jan. 1 drug overdose in Baldwin County, according to Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Several Daphne HS students arrested this year for THC vapes

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police put out a warning to parents and students this week about a rise in the number of electronic vapes and e-cigarettes turning up in the schools. They’re showing up on school campuses more often than ever before. That’s reason enough for concern but School Resource Officers (SRO) are now regularly finding them with more than just nicotine in them.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man found guilty in 2020 crash that killed Theodore High School student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two long years a verdict was reached in the death of 18-year-old Devinee Rooney. She was killed in a multi-car crash in 2020 days before her high school graduation. Late Tuesday afternoon, a jury convicted Yaderik Madera-Morales of criminally negligent homicide. According to Assistant District...
THEODORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
MOBILE, AL

