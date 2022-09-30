Read full article on original website
Anlando Mcmillian
5d ago
I pray you recover quickly. I hope they seek the death chamber for those boys, I gave up feeling sorry for young people of that age a long time ago because when they do those crimes, they don't feel sorry for their victims. They should pass a law that will allow the victim or the the victim family to do what the subject did to the victim at no consequences, if they live they live if they don't,too bad.
2
WLOX
Woman arrested in connection with shooting of man from ‘prior dating relationship’ on Biloxi street, police say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One man was injured in a Biloxi shooting overnight, and a woman is behind bars. Biloxi Police have arrested 21-year-old Chelsea Lashaye Rodolfich and charged her with aggravated assault. Captain Thomas Goldsworthy with Biloxi Police says the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the area of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
WPMI
Crime scene: Mobile Police investigate report of body found Navco Rd. at Morningside Dr.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime scene has been established at Navco Rd. and Morningside Dr. after Mobile Police responded to a report of a body found. The initial call around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday morning reported a black male found not breathing. Mobile Police released the following information Wednesday...
Mobile Police investigating homicide, body found off Navco Road
UPDATE (5:22 p.m.): Mobile Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide after a man’s remains were found in a ditch of Navco Road. Officers were called to the ditch Wednesday, Oct. 5 a little after 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the remains of the 23-year-old man. Investigators have not released the man’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police at a loss over woman’s possible motive for fatally shooting teenage son
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police say they are at a loss to explain why a mother fatally shot her teenage son in the back late Monday. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jones Lane in Mobile’s Plateau community. An ambulance rushed the 13-year-old boy to the University of South Alabama University Hospital, but he did not make it.
WPMI
BILLY THE KID: Suspect in fatal Mobile convenience store shooting in custody after crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:04 p.m., officers responded to 1300 Pecan Street, Blessing Convenience Store, in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and later...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile family pleading for answers after nightclub shooting, man remains hospitalized
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A family looking for answers after their loved one was shot multiple times inside a Mobile nightclub. 31-year-old Derrick Shavers remains in the ICU. He was shot two weeks ago at the “Bank Nightlife” Club off Azalea Road. No suspect has been named. “We...
Elberta schools burglarized, charges filed against juvenile, adult arrested
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Elberta Police Department said they are investigating burglaries that have happened at Elberta schools Sunday night. Officers said on Monday, Oct. 3, they found out about burglaries that took place at Elberta Elementary, Middle and High Schools. No damage was reported to officers but many items were stolen. […]
utv44.com
"It was a tragic accident" Family defends Mobile mother accused of murdering her own son
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Family of 13-year-old Ja'Mil Lewis Autry who died Monday night after police say he was shot by his mother are saying the incident was a tragic accident. Family members said the mother, 53-year-old Glenda Agee, and her son had a very loving relationship and that...
Mother arrested, accused of shooting, killing son: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested and charged a 53-year-old mother with the murder of her 13-year-old son, according to a release from the MPD. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Jones Lane in reference to one shot on Monday, Oct. 3 at around 10:53 p.m.. Officers found a 13-year-old […]
utv44.com
MPD: Pocket knife weapon used in LeFlore High School fight
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The student who stabbed another student at LeFlore High School is now in Metro Jail charged with assault in the first degree, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officials said the weapon was a pocket knife and that the MPD was on school grounds one...
atmorenews.com
Man charged with thefts at Pepsi, Lee’s Collision
A trespassing complaint led to last week’s arrest of a local man who was wanted in connection with thefts committed earlier this year at two Atmore businesses. Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Harrison had been sought by city police for more than a month after several people identified him as the man caught on surveillance video at Lee’s Collision Center on June 9, when several catalytic converters were removed from vehicles there.
Daphne man charged with manslaughter in January fentanyl overdose death of 39-year-old woman
A Daphne man is facing manslaughter and other charges in connection with the death of a 39-year-old woman who overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. The arrest of the suspect, 32-year-old Jourdan Solis, marks the first time an arrest was made on manslaughter charges for a case involving a Jan. 1 drug overdose in Baldwin County, according to Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack.
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Six people arrested after discharging guns, two are victims from Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Neighbors in the Birdville Community describe what sounded like a war zone early Monday morning. Six young people were arrested for firing guns. According to Mobile police, two of those suspects were victims in last year’s Ladd-Peebles stadium shooting. No one was shot in all...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Daphne HS students arrested this year for THC vapes
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police put out a warning to parents and students this week about a rise in the number of electronic vapes and e-cigarettes turning up in the schools. They’re showing up on school campuses more often than ever before. That’s reason enough for concern but School Resource Officers (SRO) are now regularly finding them with more than just nicotine in them.
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
WEAR
Sheriff: 36-year-old man killed after firing at Escambia County deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 36-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in Escambia County after shooting at deputies, according to Sheriff Chip Simmons. The officer-involved shooting took place at a home in the 100-block of Payne Road. Escambia County deputies were called to the home around 4:10 a.m. Sheriff Simmons...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man found guilty in 2020 crash that killed Theodore High School student
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After two long years a verdict was reached in the death of 18-year-old Devinee Rooney. She was killed in a multi-car crash in 2020 days before her high school graduation. Late Tuesday afternoon, a jury convicted Yaderik Madera-Morales of criminally negligent homicide. According to Assistant District...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old Mobile murder suspect still at large
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for murder is still at large. Mobile police are looking for 19-year-old Anthony Alston. He’s accused of killing another man last weekend at a Theodore gas station. Officers arrived to scene late last Saturday at the M&M Food Mart and discovered 27-year-old...
