Lower taxes and higher wages are what Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers says result from the trips that the governor has taken overseas to promote doing business in and with Indiana. Gov. Eric Holcomb and Chambers are in Germany and Switzerland this week on the 12th such trip. “A lot of people don’t really appreciate how global our economy truly is,” said Chambers. “We’ve got over a thousand companies, international businesses and companies, represented in our economic output.” The trips are paid for through private donations from businesses listed on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s website.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO