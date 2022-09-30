The Vincennes City Council will hold a budget workshop session this afternoon at five p-m. The session will be held at Vincennes City Hall. Council has passed the proposed 2023 budget on first reading. The workshop will consider various possible adjustments toward passage on final reading. The budget could be passed as early as Council’s next session on Wednesday, October 12th. The meeting will be on Wednesday of next week, due to Columbus Day falling on Monday, and the Knox County Council’s monthly session planned for Tuesday.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO