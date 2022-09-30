Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
City of Vincennes Setting Up City Information App
The City Of Vincennes is working on a new city app for phones and devices. Mayor Joe Yochum says the app will includes projects taking place in the city, as well as provide information on how to contact officials. Once complete, the app will be available for free from the...
wuzr.com
VINCENNES CITY OFFICES CLOSED MONDAY FOR COLUMBUS DAY
City Offices in Vincennes on Monday will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday. The Board of Works and City Council meetings that would normally happen on that day have been moved to Wednesday. The City’s trash pick is not affected, but Recycling for the day will not be collected next Monday.
wuzr.com
Vincennes City Council Budget Workshop Set for This Afternoon
The Vincennes City Council will hold a budget workshop session this afternoon at five p-m. The session will be held at Vincennes City Hall. Council has passed the proposed 2023 budget on first reading. The workshop will consider various possible adjustments toward passage on final reading. The budget could be passed as early as Council’s next session on Wednesday, October 12th. The meeting will be on Wednesday of next week, due to Columbus Day falling on Monday, and the Knox County Council’s monthly session planned for Tuesday.
wuzr.com
“Coats for Kids” Drive Successful Again This Year
Area residents stepped up yesterday to donate coats for kids and adults to help during the colder winter months. The coats were donated as part of yesterday’s “Coats for Kids” donation drive at the Brevoort House in downtown Vincennes. All gently used donated coats will be professionally...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
TOC DIRECT MEDIA TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS FOR COATS FOR KIDS DRIVE
TOC Direct Media, along with the Salvation Army in Knox County, are working together today in the annual Coats for Kids Drive. The Drive is going on throughout the day in Vincennes on the front porch of the Breevort House, located at 6th and Busseron Street. Meanwhile in Washington, coats will be collected from 8 am until 5 this evening at the TOC Direct Media Office, located at 3 East Van Trees Street. Coats in Washington will be donated to Westminster Presbyterian Church for distribution.
wuzr.com
FALL LARGE ITEM DISPOSAL DAY ANNOUNCED FOR VINCENNES
Vincennes City Officials announced Monday afternoon that they will be teaming up with Republic Services for a pair of large item disposal days. Officials say October 15th and 22nd will be the days of the pickup at the Republic Services location on North 2nd Street. The pickup on those days will take place between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Photo identification is required showing you are a Vincennes City Resident.
wuzr.com
WASHINGTON AVENUE PROJECT STARTS NEXT YEAR
Vincennes City Officials are preparing for next construction season and one of the major projects that will be starting next year involves improvements to Washington Avenue. Officials say that once the work is complete, there will be new cross walks, new side walks, and bike lanes on the roadway. The first phase of the Washington Avenue project starts at Emison Avenue and heads out to Belle Crossing. Phase two of that project is projected to start in 2026 and affects Emison Avenue to Saint Clair Street.
wuzr.com
Paving Planned for Daviess County Road Today
The Daviess County Highway Department advises County Road 800 North will be closed today (Wednesday) between County Roads 650 East and 475 East for paving. 800 North will be closed from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuzr.com
VU Tech Center To Host Open House Today
Vincennes University will hold an open house for its Technology Center labs later today. The open house will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the University’s Technology Center at 1300 North Chestnut Street. The open house will show off various machines involved with the University’s Applied Robotics...
wuzr.com
New Management Layer Coming to GSH EMS Service
Good Samaritan Hospital EMS plans to staff its latest layer of management personnel as early as today. GSH EMS director Tim Benningfield told the Knox County Commissioners he plans to name two supervisors and five team leaders for the crews working on the Hospital’s ambulance service. Benningfield also reports...
wuzr.com
SR 159 To Close In Sullivan County
State Road 159 near Pleasantville in Sullivan County will close today for a bridge deck overlay project. State Road 159 will be closed 2 ½ miles south of State Road 54 for a week, weather permitting. The official detour is State Road 54 to State Road 59. Local traffic...
wuzr.com
VU Campus Security Test Planned for Near Future
Vincennes University and Knox County Emergency Management Agency officials are programming and testing a new outdoor warning system on the campus. The tests will happen when the system is ready. They will alert the public when it will be set off. AT that time, it will be part of the setup process, and not an emergency on campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
Girls Volleyball Pairings Released
The IHSAA Girls volleyball tournament pairings were announced last night. At the Vincennes Lincoln 3-A sectional…The Host Alices will take on Princeton with Heritage Hills playing the winner in the semi-finals. Other first round. match ups have Washington playing Southridge and Pike Central squaring off against defending champion Barr-Reeve....
wuzr.com
Knox County Local Income Tax Increases
The deduction for Knox County’s Local Income Tax — or LIT — is now one and three quarters cents per dollar of income. The rate is up a half-cent from the earlier county tax levy. The extra funding is for public safety issues — including subsidizing County...
wuzr.com
New LIT Tax Now Being Taken From Knox County Resident Paychecks
Knox County residents will see the new local income tax — or LIT — taken from their paychecks. The tax was approved earlier this year by both the Vincennes City and Knox County Councils. Actual LIT revenue won’t come to the City until January of next year. The...
wuzr.com
Monday Sports Schedule
The High School soccer sectionals get underway today. At the South Knox Boys Class A sectional, the host Spartans play. Barr-Reeve at 5:30 while Shoals meets Northeast Dubois at 7:30. Only one match tonight at the Washington Boys 2A Sectional as. Washington will take on Southridge. Sectional action continues tomorrow...
wuzr.com
High School Tournament Action Continues for Soccer and Boys Tennis
The South Knox Boys Soccer team opened up sectional play with a 3-0 win over Barr Reeve. Herbie Nowaski Dakota Candler and Jackson Thomas had the South Knox goals. The Spartans move on to face Northeast Dubois on Wednesday. Sectional action continues today in the boys and girls state tournament.
Comments / 0