The chairman of the Indiana Republican Party is admitting he was aware of at least one of the sexual assault allegations against Secretary of State nominee Diego Morales for over a month. Kyle Hupfer has released a statement that he was asked for a meeting two months after Morales was nominated in June where a woman shared “elements of a story that have now been made public,” and adds it is not his story to share. Political writer Abdul-Hakim Shabazz published interviews with two women on Friday who came to him saying Morales sexually assaulted them years ago. The nominee is denying the accusations.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO