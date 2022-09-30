ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

mybackyardnews.com

LINDEN PLACE – BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND

World-Renowned Magician to Reappear at Linden Place. BRISTOL, RI—George Saterial, whose magic act has thrilled audiences on six continents, is returning to Linden Place at its second-annual “Night of the Mansion Halloween Haunt,” on Thursday, October 27th, from 7 pm to 10 pm. Saterial is the first...
BRISTOL, RI
independentri.com

Elaine Raitano

Elaine Raitano (Faucher), 76, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Leo H. and Mary E. (Lamphere) Faucher. Before retiring, Elaine worked as a CNA providing home hospice...
WAKEFIELD, MA
South Kingstown, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
independentri.com

Mary E. André

Mary Elizabeth André, 84, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Jules I. André. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Inez M. (Gardiner) Freeborn. Betty graduated from North Kingstown High School, Class of 1956....
WARWICK, RI
Jeff Richmond
Tina Fey
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket planning Pleasant Street mural

PAWTUCKET – More color will be popping up along Pleasant Street this fall as the city and its partners continue to invest in public art. According to Diana Figueroa with the Planning and Redevelopment Department, Brooklyn-based artists Gera Lozano and Jari ‘Werc’ Alverez have been chosen to complete a mural planned for 29 Pleasant St. The artists were recommended by an ad hoc selection committee, and approved by Public Art Committee members last month.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Choose your matchup for Friday night high school football

(WJAR) — Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on which high school football game they are interested in seeing. Vote for NBC 10's Game of the Week through a NBC 10 poll and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Friday. The options include Rogers...
WEST WARWICK, RI
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Hometown Hero: Oscar Weah, Bishop Hendricken

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Oscar Weah.In last year’s State Championship game, Weah rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, helping Hendricken bring home their fourth straight title. The junior taking that success to the next level this season, averaging 97 yards per game on the ground with […]
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon

Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
SOMERSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield

A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
MANSFIELD, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Bids expected to top $25K at comics, trading card, games & toy auction

A rare 1993 factory-sealed Magic: The Gathering Beta Edition starter deck, a copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 from 1963 graded CGC 5.0, and an estate-fresh collection of 73 1929 Kashin Publications R316 baseball cards, including Babe Ruth, will all come up for bid in Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ Fall Comic, TCG & Toy auction on Saturday, October 15th.
CRANSTON, RI

