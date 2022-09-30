Read full article on original website
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Rhode Island-Based Dancer Shares Her Experience on Set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Sept. 30 was a monumental moment for millenials as Hocus Pocus 2 was finally released on Disney+. While most of us were anxiously waiting for the first glimpse of the Sanderson sisters in 29 years, one Rhode Island-based dancer was anxious to see a glimpse of herself. Meryl Gendreau of...
mybackyardnews.com
LINDEN PLACE – BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND
World-Renowned Magician to Reappear at Linden Place. BRISTOL, RI—George Saterial, whose magic act has thrilled audiences on six continents, is returning to Linden Place at its second-annual “Night of the Mansion Halloween Haunt,” on Thursday, October 27th, from 7 pm to 10 pm. Saterial is the first...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
independentri.com
Elaine Raitano
Elaine Raitano (Faucher), 76, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 2, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born in South Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Leo H. and Mary E. (Lamphere) Faucher. Before retiring, Elaine worked as a CNA providing home hospice...
West Warwick teen back playing hockey following serious crash
"I'm very lucky, to say the least. State Police even told me they don't understand how I'm alive."
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
independentri.com
Mary E. André
Mary Elizabeth André, 84, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was the wife of the late Jules I. André. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Inez M. (Gardiner) Freeborn. Betty graduated from North Kingstown High School, Class of 1956....
johnstonsunrise.net
Eight-year-old Cranston youth signs on with Brown University’s water polo team
At least once a week, eight-year-old Shea Mathewson can be found at Brown University practicing with the Men’s Water Polo team. Shea leads the team in stretches, joins the athletes for yoga and cheers on the team during games. “I’ll help Coach JJ by giving the boys weights or...
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket planning Pleasant Street mural
PAWTUCKET – More color will be popping up along Pleasant Street this fall as the city and its partners continue to invest in public art. According to Diana Figueroa with the Planning and Redevelopment Department, Brooklyn-based artists Gera Lozano and Jari ‘Werc’ Alverez have been chosen to complete a mural planned for 29 Pleasant St. The artists were recommended by an ad hoc selection committee, and approved by Public Art Committee members last month.
Turnto10.com
Choose your matchup for Friday night high school football
(WJAR) — Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on which high school football game they are interested in seeing. Vote for NBC 10's Game of the Week through a NBC 10 poll and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Friday. The options include Rogers...
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
ABC6.com
Another former North Kingstown student speaks out against middle school teacher
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Another former North Kingstown student has come forward to speak about alleged inappropriate behavior by a middle school teacher. In April, attorney Timothy Conlon said a family submitted a “formal complaint” to school officials in regard to the unnamed teacher back in late 2018.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
Hometown Hero: Oscar Weah, Bishop Hendricken
WARWICK, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Oscar Weah.In last year’s State Championship game, Weah rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, helping Hendricken bring home their fourth straight title. The junior taking that success to the next level this season, averaging 97 yards per game on the ground with […]
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
whatsupnewp.com
Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, here’s who’s behind it and what they have planned
Just days after permanently closing, we now know what the future plans hold for Celtica Public House. 95 Long Wharf Mall, home to Celtica Public House, has been sold to some familiar folks in Newport County and What’sUpNewp was able to find out more about how the sale came together and what the plans are for the restaurant.
southcountyri.com
Indigenous chef keeps Wampanoag traditions alive in her kitchen
The Boston Globe interviews Chef Sherry Pocknett of the Sly Fox Den Too, an indigenous restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Read the article.
Black bear cub spotted in Mansfield
A Mansfield man woke up to an unexpected sight on his camera system early Tuesday morning. The Central Street resident awoke to find a black bear cub sauntering around his front steps at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to the Mansfield Police Department, the cub sighting comes after a recent sighting...
Car slams into pole in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a pole in Warwick late Tuesday night.
johnstonsunrise.net
Bids expected to top $25K at comics, trading card, games & toy auction
A rare 1993 factory-sealed Magic: The Gathering Beta Edition starter deck, a copy of Marvel Comics X-Men #1 from 1963 graded CGC 5.0, and an estate-fresh collection of 73 1929 Kashin Publications R316 baseball cards, including Babe Ruth, will all come up for bid in Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ Fall Comic, TCG & Toy auction on Saturday, October 15th.
