The Last Inning (Sept. 29, 2022): Spotlighting Beverly Bandits RHP Berkley Zache, Go Mocs!, Verbals & ‘I Wish’

Read full article on original website
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Club Profile: Florida-Based Impact Gold 14U-Kreinus
Joe Kreinus coaches Impact Gold-Kreinus, a 14U team located in the Florida Panhandle. The homegrown team that has been together since 2018 and features six USSSA Select 30 invitees recently joined Jazz Jackson-Vesely as the Impact Gold organization’s first Florida-based team. Note: Kreinaus and his team didn’t feel the...
extrainningsoftball.com
Tatum Edwards Joins San Diego Coaching Staff
San Diego has hired Tatum Edwards as an assistant coach. Edwards will serve as the Toreros’ pitching coach; she joins the program after spending the summer as a facilitator for Athletes Unlimited. In early June, Edwards was announced as an assistant coach at Valparaiso but never coached for the...
extrainningsoftball.com
Extra Inning Softball Adds Sara Pelegreen as D2/D3 College Softball Writer
Leading up to the 2023 college softball season, Extra Inning Softball is expanding our college softball coverage and our team of college softball writers. We are intentionally expanding our coverage of college softball this season, specifically with more consistent and in-depth coverage of Division II and Division III softball as our primary goal. There is some terrific softball played at the D2 and D3 levels and we want to highlight the programs, players, and coaches who have success at those levels, but don’t always get the spotlight opportunities that they earn.
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets has been postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field
IN THIS ARTICLE
extrainningsoftball.com
Dugout Digest X: Putting a Closing Bow on the College Softball Offseason
Quite a bit of information comes across the desk of National College Softball Editor Justin McLeod – that’s me. The Dugout Digest is my column where I share everything from coaching scoops to spotlight articles to recommended reading material. In today’s edition of the Digest, we’ll do one...
16 Jacksonville area volleyball players who have stood out midseason
By this time in the high school volleyball season, Croatan has established itself as the area’s best team while Southwest is well on its way to a playoff berth and teams such as Jacksonville and Dixon still have a little work to do to solidify spots. But what about area players? Who are the ones who have emerged as the area’s standouts so far this season? Here is a look at those players: ...
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 Infielder Andee Dircks on Why Michigan…. “It Felt Like I Was at Home”
Andee Dircks had an excellent year both at the high school and club level and, playing for former Michigan great Megan Betsa, you may assume that when the senior standout committed to the Wolverine program recently, it was largely because her coach influenced her to go there. If that’s your...
extrainningsoftball.com
Empowering Girls for Life: How to Watch (or Re-Watch) This Year’s Sessions… Including Two DI National Championship Coaches!
Having been to sessions of the Empowering Girls for Life (EGFL) series previously, we at Extra Inning Softball are big fans of what is presented every year where great women role models—inside and outside of softball—share their insights, experiences and advice. If you were not able to check...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
extrainningsoftball.com
James Inzana Retires as Norfolk State Head Coach
Norfolk State head coach James Inzana has retired from his post, Extra Inning Softball confirmed on Monday. “Coach Inzana retired from full time coaching over the summer and the job posting was recently listed,” a Norfolk State spokesperson told Extra Inning Softball on Monday. The statement added that assistant coach Carrie Hoeft is currently the program’s interim coach.
Comments / 0