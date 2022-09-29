Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
New York orthopedic group adds 3 physicians
Orlin & Cohen orthopedic subspecialty group added three physicians to its New York-based network of practices. The practice's locations across Long Island offer diagnostic testing, physical therapy and pain management, according to an email shared with Becker's on Oct. 3. Matthew Boylan, MD, an orthopedic surgeon, is joining the group's...
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
longisland.com
7Seventy7 Comes to Long Beach
With family-style portions and a menu of traditional Italian-American fare, 7Seventy7 moved into Long Beach this summer and has been getting great reviews online. The antipasti menu features Grilled Octopus with roasted confetti potatoes, garlic, EVO, green peppers, and red pickled onions ($24), Crab Cakes that are pan seared and served with chipotle aioli ($22) and Mini Chicken Meatballs with a light spicy vodka sauce ($14).
Register Citizen
Retiring physician from Greenwich Hospital earns Lifetime Achievement Award for 55 years in health care
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Greenwich physician honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Spike Lipschutz of Greenwich Hospital – who will retire at the end of the month after a career spanning 55 years in health care – was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Westfair Communications’ Doctors of Distinction for dedicating his life to caring for others.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell
EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
Thrillist
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
northforker.com
10 things to do on the North Fork in October
This Saturday, Oct. 1 from 3 – 9 p.m., join an impromptu beer crawl in downtown Riverhead as rain is forecast to wash out the originally planned outdoor festivities this weekend along the riverfront. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and visit North Fork Brewing Company, Peconic County Brewing,...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Upper West Side School Earns # 1 Positions in Local, National Rankings
Niche.com recently published its annual rankings of the best schools and districts around the country, and an Upper West Side private school has earned quite a few impressive positions including the sixth best high school in the country, the best private high school in New York City, and the best K-12 private school in the country.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘No Hard Feelings’ films in the Five Towns
“No Hard Feelings” a movie that stars Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence and includes Lawrence Woodmere Academy graduate Andrew Barth Feldman was filming in the Five Towns. Equipment trucks were parked in the Woodmere Docks lot and lights, camera and action was seen in Back Lawrence last. Directed by Gene...
longisland.com
Mad For Chicken Chain Comes to Long Island
Mad For Chicken, a Korean fried chicken chain, is on Long Island. The first one opened in Rockville Centre a few weeks ago, with more on the way, according to their website. They already have locations all over New York City, with Massapequa, East Meadow, and Plainview set to open next.
1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804, New Rochelle, NY 10804 - $249,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 1273 North Avenue 4h-1, New Rochelle, NY 10804 in New Rochelle is listed at $249,000. School District: New Rochelle City School District. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
Loved one grappling with shocking death of EMS Lt. Alison Russo
COMMACK, N.Y. -- First responders saluted as FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo's casket was carried from the medical examiner's office and escorted in a solemn procession to a funeral home in Commack on Friday. Russo, in addition to working for the FDNY, served her home community of Huntington as a volunteer EMT and paramedic for decades. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff spoke with family and friends who are grappling with Russo's shocking and violent death. In a show of respect and sorrow, community members lined the streets leading to Commack Abbey Funeral Home and flags across Huntington were lowered in tribute to a woman whose...
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Stop & Shop to Close Its 48th Street Location Oct. 20
Stop & Shop supermarket will be shutting down its 48th Street location in Long Island City later this month, the company has confirmed. A spokesperson for Stop & Shop said the store will close on Oct. 20 after it made a decision at the beginning of the year not to renew its lease at its 34-51 48th St. location.
iheart.com
60% Of People Will Not Date Someone, Who Is Not Good At This…What Is It?
Happy Friday! Here is today’s Nearly Impossible Question!. Q: 60% Of People Will Not Date Someone, Who Is Not Good At This…What Is It?. CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR CORRECT CALLER. THEY WON A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SEE KELLY RIPA THIS FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT THE NYCB THEATRE IN WESTBURY NEW YORK!
Missing Brooklyn boy, 13, rode trains for 4 days before returning home, mom says
BROWNSVILLE, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy who disappeared after taking out the trash late last month returned home on Wednesday and was taken to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation, police said on Monday. The teen’s mother had flown to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri to search for her son who was staying […]
