Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO