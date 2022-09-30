ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

ClutchPoints

Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown

The New York Mets’ hopes and dreams of ending the reign of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East came completely crashing down Tuesday. With the Braves beating the Marlins 2-1, the result of the Mets’ game against the Washington Nationals at home Tuesday is virtually meaningless. The Nationals have long been out of […] The post Stop the f—–g game’: Max Scherzer urges umps to call game amid NL East meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Us Weekly

Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees

Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
NJ.com

Cardinals sign ex-Yankees pitcher to contract extension

Two more seasons in St. Louis are in the cards for right-hander Giovanny Gallegos. On Monday, the reliever signed a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Cardinals. Gallegos is one of the reasons why St. Louis (92-68) has clinched the National League Central division title and will host a...
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is a professional baseball player who plays as a right fielder for the New York Yankees of the MLB. He was drafted during the 2013 MLB draft, but he joined the major leagues in 2016 after multiple years in the minor leagues. He immediately made an impact in his first season as he […] The post Aaron Judge’s Wife: Samantha Bracksieck appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected

Things turned from bad to worse for the fan who jumped off the rails in an attempt to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with the New York Yankees. As Judge hit his 62nd dinger at the top of the first inning against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday, several fans tried to get their hands […] The post Fan who jumped and failed to catch Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run with Yankees gets ejected appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FanSided

Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
ClutchPoints

Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball

The entire baseball world stopped in anticipation of New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd long ball. Judge finally achieved the unthinkable at Globe Life Field in Arlington, eliciting an eruption from the crowd of 38,832 in Texas. And perhaps no one, other than Judge’s family and friends, is celebrating the feat harder than […] The post Rangers fan gives 7-word response on plans for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s 62nd HR ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908

Justin Verlander is aging like fine wine. So good is the 39-year-old Houston Astros ace that he is finishing the 2022 MLB regular season with an achievement no human has ever seen since the days of the legendary Cy Young in 1908. Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle: “At 39, Justin Verlander is the […] The post Justin Verlander nearly equals insane Cy Young record from 1908 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record

Aaron Judge has done it. Judge belted his 62nd home run of the season, breaking the American League record set by Roger Maris back in 1961. Judge, whose quest for history was followed closely by the late Yankees legend’s son Roger Maris Jr., sparked a series of reactions from many on social media. But perhaps […] The post Roger Maris Jr.’s message to Aaron Judge after breaking his dad’s Yankees HR record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
