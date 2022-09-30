ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Fightful

Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki

Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Boxing Scene

Thurman on Crawford: Clearly, If He Can't Come Up With Something To Do, I'll Fill That Slot

Keith Thurman is ready to enter the equation if the world’s top two welterweights still aren’t ready to face each other. The sport still awaits the Errol Spence-Terence Crawford superfight that has been more than four years in the making but still without a finalized deal or fight date in place. There were hopes for the proposed undisputed welterweight championship to be signed and sealed in time to take place in November but that clearly is no longer the case.
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta needs to sign this contract”

By Dan Ambrose: Ryan Garcia took to social media today to badger Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis about him losing his pen to sign the contract to face him. Kingry (23-0, 19 KOs) is in a position where he’s chasing a fight against the seemingly reluctant WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight

MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
MMA Fighting

Paulo Costa jokes that Dana White’s impressive physique photo is from ‘secret juice’

A photo of a shredded UFC President Dana White has been making the rounds, and one of his most talked-about fighters is taking credit. White on Sunday shared a video talking about turning his health around, which included a picture of him showing off a set of abs at the gym. After fans were wowed by the 53-year-old’s physique, middleweight contender Paulo Costa joked that White’s success was from his “secret juice.”
BoxingNews24.com

De La Hoya says Canelo “will never fight” Benavidez because he’s too “talented”

By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez “will NEVER fight” David Benavidez because he’s too “talented” and “young.”. What’s sad about that is Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) holds the undisputed super middleweight crown, while Benavidez is the WBC interim 168-lb champion and the mandatory for Alvarez’s belt with that sanctioning body.
BoxingNews24.com

Caleb Plant vows to retire Anthony Dirrell on Oct.15th

By Craig Daly: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is vowing to send former two-time WBA 168-lb champion Anthony Dirrell into retirement on October 15th. This is an important fight for Plant because he’s got a lot of doubters after his last fight. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) is hoping to...
BoxingNews24.com

Daniel Dubois to face Lucas Browne in November

By Brian Witter: Daniel Dubois will be making his next defense of his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title against Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in November, according to Dubois’ trainer Shane McGuigan. They had been hoping that Dillian Whyte would be the next opponent for the 25-year-old...
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr reacts to Benn’s positive drug test

By Barry Holbrook: Chris Eubank Jr reacted in shock at today’s public workout about the positive drug test by Conor Benn ahead of their scheduled fight this Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) says he’s hoping the BBBofC and the promoters can...
BoxingNews24.com

What time is Eubank Jr Vs. Benn on DAZN on Oct 8?

The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn will be live on DAZN PPV in the UK and Ireland, as well as around the world on DAZN.
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn “filled with that rage” for Chris Eubank Jr fight

By Craig Page: Conor Benn says he’s “filled with rage” ahead of Saturday’s headliner fight against Chris Eubank Jr on DAZN PPV. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) sees the fight against the bigger, stronger, and more experienced Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) as the same as his previous 21 fights. He can’t wait to get out there and start swinging on the 33-year-old Eubank Jr on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com

Dereck Chisora sent contract for Tyson Fury fight

By Charles Brun: Derek Chisora has received a contract to fight WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a December clash, says Eddie Hearn. Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) is another name in the mix for Fury to fight on December 3rd. The other name that has been bandied about is Manuel...
BoxingNews24.com

Two Division World Champion Eder Jofre Passes!

By Ken Hissner: The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of bantamweight and featherweight world champion Eder Jofre, who passed away on October 2 at age 86. “Eder Jofre blended classic boxing skills with power to become a world champion in two...
BoxingNews24.com

Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford

By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder: “I can see Anthony Joshua beating Tyson Fury”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury. Wilder states that if Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) changes some things “mentally,” he can defeat WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs). Even if Joshua doesn’t change things mentally, he can still defeat Fury...
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn: “I’ve not committed any violations”

By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn denies that he committed any violations after he reportedly tested positive for the banner substance clomifene in a VADA test ahead of his main event fight this Saturday night against Chris Eubank Jr on DAZN pay-per-view. Clomifene is on WADA’s banned list. When promoter Eddie...
