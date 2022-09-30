ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
The Associated Press

Myanmar hands 10-year prison sentence to Japanese journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has sentenced a Japanese journalist to prison after he filmed an anti-government protest in July, a Japanese diplomat said Thursday. Toru Kubota was sentenced Wednesday to seven years for violating the electronic transactions law and three years for incitement, said Tetsuo...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#South China#Amphibious Warfare#Linus Business#Chinese#Csbc Corporation Taiwan
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy