ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Long
Person
Drew Barrymore
ComicBook

McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022

McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall

Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Pizza Toppings#Salad#Food Drink#Buzzfeed
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October

Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hypebeast.com

Heinz's Tomato Blood Ketchup Bottle Is Back for Halloween 2022

Heinz is celebrating Halloween with the return of its limited edition Tomato Blood Ketchup bottle. The seasonal offering sees the classic bottle redesigned to read “Tomato Blood” in a big font while the words “Tomato Ketchup” is stated underneath. The bottle’s traditional tomato image is also replaced with imagery of blood, while the “57 Varieties” phrase is replaced with “57 Blood Types.” Heinz’s spokesperson Toby, a 280-year-old vegetarian vampire, also promoted the bottle in a PSA in order to spare the necks of humans. “Being a vegetarian vampire and only eating Heinz Tomato Blood comes with a lot of misconceptions,” Toby shared in a statement. “I hope that by issuing a PSA, vampires nationwide will consider that humans can be more than just food and give friendship a chance while enjoying a tasty alternative.”
FOOD & DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

Christian Bale Jokes That He Has Leo DiCaprio to Thank for His Career

Christian Bale, dubbed “Hollywood’s reluctant king” by GQ in a new profile, joked that he—and many other actors—owe their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio, who seemingly always gets first dibs. “It’s not just me,” Bale told the magazine. “Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand.” The Amsterdam star, 48, added that it generally doesn’t matter how “friendly” an actor is with a filmmaker: “They all offered every one of those roles to him first… So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does.” Bale clarified that he didn’t take this personally, but “I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is.” It’s known that DiCaprio, 47, beat out Bale for meaty roles not only in This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but also Titanic’s Jack Dawson, the part that paved DiCaprio’s path to superstardom. Bale’s own career-making role in 2000’s American Psycho only came after DiCaprio departed the project over reported creative differences.Christian Bale on Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/GuTKDxk18x pic.twitter.com/igniu5xxc5— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 5, 2022 Read it at GQ
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter

Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
RESTAURANTS
The Spun

Look: Mike Greenberg Made Stunning Eating Habits Admission

Mike Greenberg doesn't believe in finger foods. Appearing on "Slow News Day" with The Ringer's Kevin Clark, the longtime ESPN on-air personality asserted that there is nothing that shouldn't be eaten without utensils. "They have forks and knives for a reason," Greenberg explained. "There is nothing you should not eat...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy