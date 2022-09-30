Read full article on original website
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor
Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
McDonald's is adding a new treat for fall
McDonald's newest item for fall doesn't have pumpkin or maple flavors. Rather, it's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning for Halloween 2022
McDonald's is putting "Happy Halloween" back in the Happy Meal. The fast food chain is reportedly bringing back a nostalgic treat for Halloween 2022: the Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails. The buckets — first offered as the classic trio of jack-o-lanterns McPunk'n, McBoo, and McGoblin nationwide in 1986 — are returning for the first time since 2016, according to NightmareNostalgia. The McDonald's Halloween Pails Happy Meal begins October 18 and is available for a limited time through October 31, retro site Nightmare Nostalgia reports, based on information from sources with knowledge of the McDonald's calendar.
McDonald's Is Bringing a Nostalgic Favorite Back to Menus This Fall
Back in the '80s, McDonald's introduced its first-ever take on the Cheese Danish. And while we haven't seen the fan-favorite sweet treat around McCafés for some time, the golden-arched fast food joint is dropping a remixed edition of the nostalgic treat this fall. In lieu of more pumpkin, maple,...
Chipotle Employee Confronts Customer Who Used “Cheap” Burrito Hack in Viral TikTok
America's currently experiencing the worst inflation the country has ever seen in the past 40 years. As a result, the prices of products, even budget retailers like Dollar Tree are feeling the squeeze, resulting in customers paying more money for reduced quantities in some of the chain's most-purchased items. Article...
YouTuber shares a way to get a $3 burrito from Chipotle every time, but Chipotle puts an end to it
YouTuber Jenny Hoyos, took to YouTube to share an incredible hack to always get a $3 burrito at Chipotle. The viral video received nearly 5.3 million views, over 290,000 likes and 1000+ comments.
McDonald’s Is Now Making Adult Happy Meals Starting In October
Who doesn't love a Happy Meal? We have all grown up on them and our kids have too. McDonald's Happy Meals are a staple of growing up no matter how old. Happy Meals have changed over the years with the times. If you order a Happy Meal today you can get a hamburger or chicken McNuggets, fries or fruit, a drink, and a toy. The toys usually coincide with the latest trend of movies or toys that are out and as a kid, it's your mission to collect every one of them. I loved getting McDonald's toys especially if they were from a Disney movie or they had to do with something McDonald's related. In fact not too long ago when McDonald's came out with the toys from the 90s I was trying to get them all. I have a bag full of old-school McDonald's toys at home that I found the other day unpacking a box. I was always a big fan of the smurf toys too.
I’m an Aldi superfan – these are my go-to products including a bottle of wine & plant-based chicken nuggets under $3
AN Aldi superfan has revealed her go-to products including a $3 bottle of wine and plant-based chicken nuggets under $3. Rachel Fernandez, a vegetarian who has been buying her groceries at the budget-friendly store for more than four years, has revealed her go-to shopping list. The Aldi shopper opened up...
Olive Garden is bringing back its famous Never Ending Pasta Bowl — but it's not the deal it used to be
Olive Garden has relied on pasta promotion to attract customers during previous sales slumps. This year's iteration is nearly 30% more expensive.
McDonald’s To Give Free Burgers with $1 Purchase on National Cheeseburger Day
Nowhere but in America are national food days celebrated more. There might only be 365 days in a calendar year, but there are hundreds of national days to honor each and every month, as sites like...
Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide
It’s a pizza crossed with a cupcake, and now it has hit the national brick-and-mortar big-time. The Pizza Cupcake, the famously telegenic frozen snack, can be found at more than 1,600 Walmart stores across 48 states. Yes, both flavors: Margherita and Pepperoni. Created in Brooklyn in 2018 by a...
I live in the middle of nowhere and can’t get deliveries but figured out how to have a McDonald’s burger ANY time
A MCDONALD’S super fan has revealed her way of ensuring she can have a burger whenever she wants, despite them not delivering to her address. TikTok user and etiquette expert Lucy Challenger uploaded a light-hearted video claiming she buys a load of Maccies burgers and pops them in her freezer.
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
Heinz's Tomato Blood Ketchup Bottle Is Back for Halloween 2022
Heinz is celebrating Halloween with the return of its limited edition Tomato Blood Ketchup bottle. The seasonal offering sees the classic bottle redesigned to read “Tomato Blood” in a big font while the words “Tomato Ketchup” is stated underneath. The bottle’s traditional tomato image is also replaced with imagery of blood, while the “57 Varieties” phrase is replaced with “57 Blood Types.” Heinz’s spokesperson Toby, a 280-year-old vegetarian vampire, also promoted the bottle in a PSA in order to spare the necks of humans. “Being a vegetarian vampire and only eating Heinz Tomato Blood comes with a lot of misconceptions,” Toby shared in a statement. “I hope that by issuing a PSA, vampires nationwide will consider that humans can be more than just food and give friendship a chance while enjoying a tasty alternative.”
Christian Bale Jokes That He Has Leo DiCaprio to Thank for His Career
Christian Bale, dubbed “Hollywood’s reluctant king” by GQ in a new profile, joked that he—and many other actors—owe their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio, who seemingly always gets first dibs. “It’s not just me,” Bale told the magazine. “Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand.” The Amsterdam star, 48, added that it generally doesn’t matter how “friendly” an actor is with a filmmaker: “They all offered every one of those roles to him first… So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does.” Bale clarified that he didn’t take this personally, but “I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is.” It’s known that DiCaprio, 47, beat out Bale for meaty roles not only in This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, but also Titanic’s Jack Dawson, the part that paved DiCaprio’s path to superstardom. Bale’s own career-making role in 2000’s American Psycho only came after DiCaprio departed the project over reported creative differences.Christian Bale on Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/GuTKDxk18x pic.twitter.com/igniu5xxc5— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) October 5, 2022 Read it at GQ
Red Lobster Is All-Out Roasting Olive Garden's Pasta Deal On Twitter
Red Lobster's claws are coming out in the form of some pretty hilarious tweets trolling its one-time sister brand Olive Garden. The seafood joint was once owned by Darden Restaurants, which currently lists Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bahama Breeze as a few members of its portfolio. However, the company sold Red Lobster back in 2014 for $2.1 billion cash, according to a company press release, and apparently, the seafood chain is still a smidge bitter. Hence, a (seemingly) good-natured social media campaign was designed to point out Red Lobster's superiority over Olive Garden in one particular way.
Smashburger debuts chicken wings as chain expands 'non-burger offerings'
Smashburger is introducing three chicken wing flavors as the company prepares for football season dining and actively expands non-burger options at the American burger chain.
Look: Mike Greenberg Made Stunning Eating Habits Admission
Mike Greenberg doesn't believe in finger foods. Appearing on "Slow News Day" with The Ringer's Kevin Clark, the longtime ESPN on-air personality asserted that there is nothing that shouldn't be eaten without utensils. "They have forks and knives for a reason," Greenberg explained. "There is nothing you should not eat...
