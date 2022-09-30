Teen girl witnessed fugitive father kill her mother in California: police

The teenage girl killed alongside her father in a shootout with California police on Tuesday witnessed her dad murder her mother the day before, officials said Thursday.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was seated in the back of her father’s pickup truck the moment he stepped out and shot her mother, Tracy Martinez, to death on Monday, Fontana police said.

Investigators previously believed the teen was somewhere else at the time of her mother’s murder and was later kidnapped by her father, Anthony Graziano. However, new video evidence shows she remained inside the truck as her mother screamed, police said.

“She’s just sitting in the backseat,” Sgt. Christian Surgent said in a phone interview with the Associated Press Thursday.

Two videos — one captured by a doorbell camera and another shot by a witness — showed Savannah inside the truck between 30 and 60 seconds before the gunfire erupted, according to cops.

She reportedly remained in the vehicle as Martinez attempted to flee her handgun-wielding, estranged husband, witnesses said.

Savannah Graziano witnessed her father kill her mother from inside her father’s pick-up truck, police said Thursday. City of Fontana Police Department

Graziano, 45, shot Martinez multiple times, killing her. Before her death, Martinez was able to identify him as her attacker.

Police sent out an Amber Alert warning that Graziano was armed and dangerous.

Anthony Graziano gunned down his estranged wife and the mother of his children, Tracy Martinez, on Monday. AP

A 911 caller reported seeing the car in Barstow on Tuesday, sparking a long police chase along a desert interstate that ended with an exchange of gunfire.

The pursuing officers were under fire from the pickup and returned shots, killing Graziano inside the truck.

Savannah, wearing tactical gear and a helmet, exited the truck and was fatally shot as she ran toward deputies amid the hail of gunfire. Police are investigating if she was shot by officers, her father or both.

Police are investigating whether Savannah was shot by officers, her father or both. AP

The state attorney’s general office is also reviewing the shootout because a minor was involved.

With Post wires