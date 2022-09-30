ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals top Dolphins in ‘TNF’ game marred by Tua Tagovailoa injury

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow tossed a late 2-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst to seal a 27-15 win for the Cincinnati Bengals over Miami in a Thursday night game marred by the horrific sight of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being taken off on a stretcher .

Tagovailoa was chased down and thrown to the turf by Cincinnati’s Josh Tupou with about six minutes left in the first half. He remained down for more than seven minutes before being taken to a hospital with reported head and neck injuries .

Vonn Bell’s interception of Miami backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — the safety’s second pick of the night — with three minutes left in the game set up the Bengals’ final drive.

Evan McPherson kicked two fourth-quarter field goals — including a 57-yarder.

Burrow was 20 for 31 for 287 yards and two touchdowns as the Bengals won their second game in five days after dropping the first of the season. Tee Higgins caught seven passes for 124 yards and a TD.

Joe Burrow passes during the Bengals’ win over the Dolphins.
USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow celebrates after the win.
USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater threw an incomplete pass on Miami’s final drive to turn the ball over on downs with 57 seconds left.

Tua Tagovailoa is sacked by Josh Tupou before being stretchered off the field.
USA TODAY Sports
Medical staff tend to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins.
Getty Images

Tagovailoa was 8 for 14 for 110 yards and an interception before his injury. Bridgewater finished 14 for 23 for 193 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief.

Tyreek Hill paced the Dolphins with 10 catches for 160 yards.

