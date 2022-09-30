ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy Kimmel Spots 'Shirtless Moron' Who Best Represents Trump Supporters

By Ed Mazza
 6 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel spotted an unforgettable image from Hurricane Ian ― and it’s not of the storm itself or even the damage it left behind.

It’s of a supporter of Donald Trump, using the storm to express his displeasure with President Joe Biden by waving a “Fuck Biden” flag in heavy winds.

Kimmel found it especially revealing.

“Down in Florida, Hurricane Ian appears to have a sense of humor,” Kimmel said. “I cannot think of a visual that better encapsulates what it’s like to be a Trump supporter than a shirtless moron using the power of Brandon to fight the wind.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue:

Tbrew
3d ago

most of you may not remember, but there was a time when the public didn't know what political affiliation late night hosts were (Johnny Carson for one) because they made fun of everyone. That's the true definition of a comedian.

Ken Menez
5d ago

Jimmy Kimball is possessed by Trump, Trump is so deep in his head that’s all he thinks about..

Tom Thurn
5d ago

Jimmy is a typical lefty Biden supporter. Brain dead, just like Biden.

