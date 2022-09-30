Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to locate the driver suspected of fatally hitting a pedestrian Tuesday night. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Cedric Martinez, was struck by a vehicle near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road shortly before 11 p.m. Detectives are in the process investigating the events leading...
'I wasn't as cautious as I am today': Victim's boyfriend testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial
PHOENIX — It was only a few hours until Angela Brosso's birthday. She would never see it. On November 8, 1992, Angela Brosso was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Joe Krakowiecki. They'd watched television, and Angela decided she wanted to go for a bike ride instead. Joe stayed behind to bake her a birthday cake.
'I ended up riding through a puddle of blood': Witness recalls canal murder crime scene
PHOENIX — On Wednesday, prosecutors called a witness that described finding the scene where Angela Brosso was murdered in 1992. Charlotte Pottle told the court she was riding her bike along the Arizona Canal in November of 1992 when she discovered the crime scene. "[I] ended up riding through...
Decades after canal murders, trial for alleged suspect will begin this week
PHOENIX — The trial for the man accused of the "Canal Murders" began on Monday. Bryan Patrick Miller was arrested in January 2015 in connection to the case after a breakthrough in a DNA sample led investigators to him. In the opening remarks of the trial, Bryan's defense attorney...
Arizona family forced to start over after car crashed into home, started fire
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Not staying at her home, in her bed, possibly saved Samantha Cueva’s life. “If I were to be home, that night, I wouldn’t be alive standing here today,” Cueva said. On Saturday, a car plowed through Cueva's bedroom, ending up in the...
Pedestrian killed in Valley hit-and-run crash, driver apprehended
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road that killed a pedestrian early Monday morning. The man in his early 40s was found at about 3 a.m. lying on the roadway with obvious signs of trauma, the department said. Firefighters pronounced him deceased at the scene.
Girl hospitalized after being shot in south Phoenix, expected to recover, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a girl was shot in south Phoenix Sunday evening. Fortunately, the child is expected to make a full recovery. Sgt. Vincent Cole from the Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at Trailside Point Park near 71st Avenue and Vineyard Road.
A Maricopa County prosecutor is facing allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an officer
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Maricopa County prosecutor is under an internal investigation following allegations that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a law enforcement investigator. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday said she is aware of the allegations. “I have placed a prosecutor on administrative leave to...
After seizing over 1,000 firearms, Phoenix extends 'crackdown' on gun crimes
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The Phoenix Police Department is planning to extend its "crackdown" on gun-related crimes after the agency ramped up enforcement earlier this year. More than 1,100 guns have been seized by law enforcement across Phoenix since the city...
'Don't send a patrol car': Phoenix 911 dispatchers get guidelines for handling reports of illegal abortions
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is now telling 911 dispatchers how to handle callers reporting an illegal abortion. The instructions: Don't send a patrol car. Hand off the report to higher-ranking officers. This comes ten days after a Pima County judge allowed a near-total abortion ban to take...
MCSO confirms the identities of the 2 men killed in Gila Bend shooting
GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men died after a shooting at a party in Gila Bend Saturday afternoon. MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said deputies were called for a shooting around 1:36 p.m. in the area of Papago Street and Euclid Avenue.
Scottsdale IT worker accused of charging his company $137K in Amazon purchases
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — An IT worker in Scottsdale has been arrested by police on suspicion of fraudulently charging over $130,000 worth of unauthorized purchases to his company's accounts. After a yearlong investigation, police have taken Darius Hickson, 33, into custody on several fraud and theft charges. Court records show...
3 years after 3 kids drowned, Tonto Creek Bridge finally breaks ground to prevent the tragedy from happening again
PHOENIX — Tonto Basin is a beautiful community overshadowed by heartache. Prone to flooding any time of year; water fills Tonto Creek often. With no safe way around it, people must wait. However, some try and drive through, a choice that has proven deadly many times. The latest was...
Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road.
'We will get justice': Family plans to file lawsuit against Phoenix police after deadly shooting
PHOENIX — A family said they want justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers. “We just spoke to him a couple of days ago, and now he is gone,” said Ikran Aden. She is the niece of 34-year-old Ali Osman. Police said it was Saturday evening in Central Phoenix when officers driving near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when their cruiser was hit by rocks.
6 arrested after home invasion, theft and police chase in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — Six people have been arrested after law enforcement grappled two cars during a police chase in the Valley early Friday morning, the Tempe Police Department said. The two vehicles grappled were reportedly involved in a home invasion and burglary in Tempe that happened around 1:30 a.m.,...
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Kari Lake answers questions about pre-statehood law, abortion stance. Updated: 1 hour...
Man found dead inside a burning car in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after authorities found his body inside a burning car in Phoenix Friday afternoon. The burning car was found near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. Authorities located the body in the vehicle after responding to reports of a car fire. Police have...
Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a woman's death Tuesday night near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. and discovered 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Truck crashes into Mesa canal, takes out light pole
MESA, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital after his truck struck a light pole and crashed into a nearby canal in Mesa, police said. Mesa police responded to reports of the crash near Main Street and Gilbert Road just after 12 p.m. and found a box-type Uhaul truck stopped in roughly two and a half feet of water in the canal.
