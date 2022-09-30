ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are attempting to locate the driver suspected of fatally hitting a pedestrian Tuesday night. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Cedric Martinez, was struck by a vehicle near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road shortly before 11 p.m. Detectives are in the process investigating the events leading...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pedestrian killed in Valley hit-and-run crash, driver apprehended

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road that killed a pedestrian early Monday morning. The man in his early 40s was found at about 3 a.m. lying on the roadway with obvious signs of trauma, the department said. Firefighters pronounced him deceased at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man killed in fatal crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — One man is dead following a rollover crash in west Phoenix, officials said. At this time, it is unknown if intoxication was a factor in the crash. Around 3 a.m. on Saturday Phoenix police received a call for a crash near 43rd Avenue & West Thomas Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'We will get justice': Family plans to file lawsuit against Phoenix police after deadly shooting

PHOENIX — A family said they want justice after their loved one was shot and killed by Phoenix police officers. “We just spoke to him a couple of days ago, and now he is gone,” said Ikran Aden. She is the niece of 34-year-old Ali Osman. Police said it was Saturday evening in Central Phoenix when officers driving near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when their cruiser was hit by rocks.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

6 arrested after home invasion, theft and police chase in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — Six people have been arrested after law enforcement grappled two cars during a police chase in the Valley early Friday morning, the Tempe Police Department said. The two vehicles grappled were reportedly involved in a home invasion and burglary in Tempe that happened around 1:30 a.m.,...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside a burning car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after authorities found his body inside a burning car in Phoenix Friday afternoon. The burning car was found near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, police said. Authorities located the body in the vehicle after responding to reports of a car fire. Police have...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a woman's death Tuesday night near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. and discovered 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Truck crashes into Mesa canal, takes out light pole

MESA, Ariz. — A man is in the hospital after his truck struck a light pole and crashed into a nearby canal in Mesa, police said. Mesa police responded to reports of the crash near Main Street and Gilbert Road just after 12 p.m. and found a box-type Uhaul truck stopped in roughly two and a half feet of water in the canal.
MESA, AZ
