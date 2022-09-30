Read full article on original website
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
Doctor Strange 2 Concept Artist Reveals Image of Daniel Craig's Cut Illuminati Character
While it has been months since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first debuted in theaters, elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry continue to be debated about to this day. The film, which took a wild trip through the Marvel multiverse, was chock-full of cameos from surprising actors and characters, who fans might not have necessarily expected to see in live-action. Even then, there's still a lot of intrigue around one of the cameos that didn't make it into the film — Balder the Brave, the brother of Thor Odinson, a character that Marvel might have been wanting Daniel Craig to play. While that didn't come to pass, a new piece of art shared by concept artist Daniel Warner reveals what that could have looked like.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Artist Kim Jung Gi, Creator of TLT, Dies at 47
Acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi has died at age 47. Collaborator Hyun Jin Kim took to Kim's social media accounts to confirm that the artist suffered a heart attack after leaving a gallery exhibit of his work in Paris and arriving at the airport, where he was to fly to New York City to appear in Artists' Alley at New York Comic Con. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the sudden passing of Kim Jung Gi," he wrote. "After finishing his last schedule in Europe, Jung Gi went to the airport to fly to New York, where he experienced chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery, but sadly passed away. After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes. Thank you Jung Gi."
Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Claps Back At Sebastian Stan Comments: "He Can Never Be Free of Me!"
Sebastian Stan got his start in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger back in 2011. He became the Winter Solider in Captain America: The Winter Solider in 2014, which also marked the first film to feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon. Of course, the duo has come a long way, and most recently starred together in the DIsney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Mackie's character is officially the new Captain America and will be starring next in Captain America: New World Order while Stan will be showing up again in Thunderbolts. When it was announced that Stan would be joining the new team at D23 Expo, he joked about Mackie, "All I can say, freedom tastes bright. Finally, I am free." In a recent interview with Distractify, Mackie clapped back.
Significant Other Stars Open Up About the Hiking Trip From Hell
A walk in the woods is meant to be a relaxing experience, allowing you to escape from the stress and tension of your everyday life, but in the case of the new Paramount+ film Significant Other, heading into the wilderness is only the start of a horrifying ordeal. While getting lost or being vulnerable to the elements are risks that are par for the course, stars Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy are tasked with examining all manner of mysterious obstacles, immersing them in a nightmarish scenario. Monroe is at least somewhat well-versed in the perplexing adventure, as she previously collaborated with writers/directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen for their film Villains. Significant Other premieres on Paramount+ on October 7th.
Fantastic Four Fan Art Transforms Dacre Montgomery Into the Human Torch
Marvel Studios is slowly moving forward with the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe withe their introduction of characters that were previously owned by FOX before their merger with Disney. The studio has already brought back Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) while also getting ready to bring back Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). We got to see the MCU's version of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic and he was played by John Krasinski, but fans want to see the rest of the Fantastic Four on the big screen. Some fans even know who they want to play the rest of the team. One artist has created a new piece of rant art that shows Dacre Montgomery as Johnny Storm / Mr. Fantastic.
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Next Generation Crew's Possible Deaths in Season 3
Star Trek fans are hyped about Picard Season 3 bringing back a lot of the main cast members of Star Trek: The Next Generation for what is being (ominously) touted as the final story of the characters. But how final is "final" when it comes to Star Trek? Across various Star Trek series and lore we've seen time and again that even when it seems the finality of death has come it's rarely a true ending – but this time could be decidedly different.
Hugh Jackman Gets Classic Wolverine Costume for Deadpool 3 in MCU Fan Art
Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe since their merger with FOX. Just this year alone we found out that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel was a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman, and the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. We also will get to see another mutant in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and fans are really excited for the future of mutants in the MCU. Last week, Ryan Reynolds revealed the release date for his third Deadpool movie that will be set within the MCU and that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. Fans have been super excited to see Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and have even created a design of how he could look in the film.
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Rejected Two Friday Sequel Scripts: "They F-cked It Up"
Warner Bros. said "bye, Felicia" to two different Friday sequel scripts, according to star and co-writer Ice Cube. The rapper and actor co-wrote all three Friday films — the 1995 cult-classic stoner comedy and its sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next — playing recently-fired slacker Craig Jones opposite his drug dealer homeboy Smokey (Chris Tucker). In 2019, Cube revealed he wrote Friday 4 in time for the original movie's 25th anniversary in 2020, only to tweet a year later that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema "hi-jacked the happiness of the culture" by "[refusing] to make more sequels."
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
Werewolf by Night Director Praises Special's Practical Effects
Like the very movies it pulls inspiration from, Werewolf by Night chooses to use practical effects whenever possible. Between a practical suit for the eponymous shape-shifter and other surprise characters, the project's special effects and production designers had their hands full. As it turns out, that was entirely by design largely because Michael Giacchino wanted to do it the old way.
Star Trek: Picard Featurette Digs Into Jean-Luc and Q's Relationship (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 brought back John de Lancie as the nearly omnipotent being Q for one last Q-Picard story. Q has always been a significant character in Star Trek. That's not only because de Lancie's performance made Q a delight whenever he appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, or Voyager. Most significantly, Q appeared in both the series premiere and series finale of The Next Generation, bookending the series and framing it as the trial of humanity. In his appearances in between, Q developed a special relationship with Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).
Daredevil: Born Again Reportedly Filming Sooner Than Thought
Before long at all, principal photography will begin on Daredevil: Born Again. In fact, one new report suggests the Charlie Cox-starring series will begin to roll cameras in just a matter of months. According to DiscussingFilm's Jacob Fisher, Born Again will be shooting principal photography between February and December 2023, squeezing in 18 episodes in the span of 11 months.
Kung Fu: Olivia Liang Talk's Pei-Ling's Return and the Real Stakes in Season 3
Kung Fu returned for its third season Wednesday night on The CW and brought with it a major shakeup for Nicky. While the Season 2 finale saw a woman who looked an awful lot like Pei-Ling, Nicky's deceased shifu, emerge from the woods after the events with Russell Tan and the Source Realm, the season premiere "Shifu" saw Nicky encounter this woman and indeed, it is Pei-Ling. But there's more to her surprising return and something just isn't quite right. According to Olivia Liang, Pei-Ling's return presents a major mystery for everyone close to her to solve — and it could have major stakes this season.
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
