Big Fresno Fair health and safety protocols you should know

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Big Fresno Fair is gearing up to welcome over 600,000 visitors during the 12-day event from October 5-16. It is the fair’s top priority to provide a safe and healthy environment for families to enjoy.

The Big Fresno Fair management along with their partners from the Fresno County Department of Public Health, Fresno Police Department, and other City of Fresno and private agencies came together to showcase the proactive actions they have taken to make sure attendees can stay safe and healthy during their visit.

Health Protocols

Management for the fair said that even though we are not in the same situation with COVID-19 as last year, it is still a factor, and requires guidelines for the fair.

Staff and vendors for The Big Fresno Fair will be tested prior to the fair as well as the second week of the fair. Enhanced cleaning measures will be taken, which include; rides being cleaned and sanitized daily. Each building will be fogged nightly as well as other surfaces like benches and picnic tables.

Hand sanitation and washing stations will be placed throughout the fair. As part of their partnership with the Fresno County Health Department, they will also have signs posted with a QR code that will link you to information about vaccination.

Fair management and health officials say that the public need to do their part. If you are feeling sick, do not attend the fair. Masks at The Big Fresno Fair are not mandatory, but are strongly encouraged indoors.

Environmental Health specialists were on hand to talk about their role in making sure that the water and food are safe to costume during the fair. Officials will be on-site to make sure that food safety protocols are being followed. If violations are found they will work closely with the vendors to correct them.

Safety Protocols

The Fresno Police Department and fair management say that depending on the crowds at The Big Fresno Fair they will have anywhere from 40-80 officers throughout the grounds. As well as officers at the gates and patrolling the outsides. This includes officers in plain clothes inside the grounds and outside. As an additional resource, Fresno PD will have access to all of the surveillance cameras onsite.

As a policy for The Big Fresno Fair to promote a safer and more family-friendly environment, all guests on Friday and Saturday are required to wear a wristband at all times. Failure to display your wristband could lead to questioning and even being asked to leave. On those days there will also not be any re-admission after 9:00 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, there is also a youth admission policy. All attendees under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian that are 21 or older in order to be admitted to the fair after 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Big Fresno Fair can be purchased online via their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.