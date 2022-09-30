ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KSLTV

Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities

SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
KSLTV

How will lower Colorado River flows impact Utah business, way of life?

SALT LAKE CITY — Gene Shawcroft says people living in his neighborhood are so accustomed to Utah’s past water availability that they still set their sprinklers to run every second or third day, beginning in May and ending around October and November, regardless of the weather. However, as...
KSLTV

Relatives scramble to relocate Florida woman to Utah after she lost everything to Ian

SYRACUSE, Utah — Family members were scrambling Tuesday to get a relative in Florida safely to Utah after she lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Dianna Walz went dark for roughly four days after leaving a concerning voicemail with her family in Utah and also posting a Facebook video on Sept. 28 showing floodwaters in her house floating the refrigerator close to the ceiling.
KSLTV

Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
KSLTV

Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
KSLTV

Utahns are having trouble finding Adderall as manufacturers report shortages

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah pharmacies are having a hard time keeping Adderall in stock, leaving patients without or waiting for their prescriptions. The medication is often used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and some people are even running out of the drug, according to Shanna Lindstrom, clinical director for Ascendant Behavioral Health Clinics.
