KSLTV
Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities
SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
KSLTV
How will lower Colorado River flows impact Utah business, way of life?
SALT LAKE CITY — Gene Shawcroft says people living in his neighborhood are so accustomed to Utah’s past water availability that they still set their sprinklers to run every second or third day, beginning in May and ending around October and November, regardless of the weather. However, as...
KSLTV
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
KSLTV
Relatives scramble to relocate Florida woman to Utah after she lost everything to Ian
SYRACUSE, Utah — Family members were scrambling Tuesday to get a relative in Florida safely to Utah after she lost everything to Hurricane Ian. Dianna Walz went dark for roughly four days after leaving a concerning voicemail with her family in Utah and also posting a Facebook video on Sept. 28 showing floodwaters in her house floating the refrigerator close to the ceiling.
KSLTV
Increasing Great Salt Lake salinity predicted to impact Utah brine shrimp
SALT LAKE CITY — New research suggests that as Great Salt Lake shrinks and gets saltier, brine shrimp, a staple food for migrating birds and a boon to Utah’s economy, may be in danger of dramatic population declines. Brine shrimp are hardy crustaceans that live in the warm...
KSLTV
Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
KSLTV
Utah’s newest transit system breaks ground on $26M new home
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah’s newest public transit system is about to finally have a home. Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. John Curtis were among those on hand to help High Valley Transit break ground on a new 61,277-square-foot facility that will house the transit organization’s administrative and operations offices.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
KSLTV
Drug tests deemed ‘not sufficiently reliable’ in one child welfare case are commonly used in Utah
AMERICAN FORK, Utah – A Utah judge ruled that a certain type of drug test was “not sufficiently reliable” in a couple’s legal effort to be reunified with their children, but Utah’s child welfare agency isn’t signaling any plans to stop using the tests it’s relied on increasingly over the last two years.
KSLTV
Utahns are having trouble finding Adderall as manufacturers report shortages
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah pharmacies are having a hard time keeping Adderall in stock, leaving patients without or waiting for their prescriptions. The medication is often used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and some people are even running out of the drug, according to Shanna Lindstrom, clinical director for Ascendant Behavioral Health Clinics.
