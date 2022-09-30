ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

rockrivercurrent.com

City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford

ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Pictorial: Here’s a look at the completed Screw City Steel mural series in Rockford’s Davis Park

ROCKFORD — Five artists from the region have turned steel doors tied to the city’s industrial past into rich and vivid new works of public art. Shaniqwa Porter, Asia Peters, Laura Gomel, Joshua Valdovinos and Brett Whitacre tackled the Screw City Steel project over Labor Day weekend at Davis Park in Rockford. On Tuesday, some of the artists gathered with sponsors and other supporters to celebrate the new displays.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford

You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford gas prices rise for 2nd-straight week. Now at highest mark since mid-August

ROCKFORD — Gas prices have risen across the city for the second consecutive week, bringing the price at the pump to its highest average since Aug. 15. The average gasoline price in Rockford is up 15 cents in the past week to $4.05 today, according to GasBuddys’ survey of 139 stations in Rockford. It’s the first time since Aug. 22 a week has started with an average price of $4 or more. The highest price to start the week this year was $5.26 on June 13.
ROCKFORD, IL

