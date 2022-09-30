Read full article on original website
Will 400 inmates leave Winnebago County Jail on Jan. 1? It depends on this key interpretation of the law
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley raised issue with the Pretrial Fairness Act last month, saying in an op-ed that the end of cash bail would lead to the release of as many as 400 inmates from the Winnebago County Jail when the law takes effect Jan. 1.
City Council strikes down proposal to turn Applebee’s into car wash in Rockford
ROCKFORD — City Council members this week struck down a proposal to turn the Applebee’s restaurant on East State Street into a new car wash. Developers had pitched a plan to demolish the chain restaurant and construct a new, automated Tommy’s Express car wash on the site at 6845 E. State St. But City Council members voted 14-0 to deny a special-use permit required for the car wash.
Carrying on restaurant history: Mi Placita Mexico Clasico opens in former Maid-Rite in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Kevin Mata has a rich restaurant history to live up to. Not only are he and his business partners Eraclio Macias and Gabriel Delgado branching off from Mexico Clasico on Broadway in south Rockford, but they’re filling a space on Riverside Boulevard that for years was the cherished home of Maid-Rite.
Pictorial: Here’s a look at the completed Screw City Steel mural series in Rockford’s Davis Park
ROCKFORD — Five artists from the region have turned steel doors tied to the city’s industrial past into rich and vivid new works of public art. Shaniqwa Porter, Asia Peters, Laura Gomel, Joshua Valdovinos and Brett Whitacre tackled the Screw City Steel project over Labor Day weekend at Davis Park in Rockford. On Tuesday, some of the artists gathered with sponsors and other supporters to celebrate the new displays.
Rockford native’s play set on the State Street bridge produced here for the first time
ROCKFORD — Rockford native Nathan Alan Davis’s plays have shown in theaters across the country. Now, for the first time, one story set in Rockford will be produced here, too. “The Wind And The Breeze” will run Oct. 20 through Nov. 6 at The West Side Show Room,...
You Gotta Try This: Brunch at The Norwegian in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Norwegian. Address: 1402 N. Main St., Rockford. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2...
Rockford gas prices rise for 2nd-straight week. Now at highest mark since mid-August
ROCKFORD — Gas prices have risen across the city for the second consecutive week, bringing the price at the pump to its highest average since Aug. 15. The average gasoline price in Rockford is up 15 cents in the past week to $4.05 today, according to GasBuddys’ survey of 139 stations in Rockford. It’s the first time since Aug. 22 a week has started with an average price of $4 or more. The highest price to start the week this year was $5.26 on June 13.
