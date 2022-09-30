ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association's Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President of The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association's Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring

SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol…
SPRING, TX
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved

THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman's life.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station

From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
It's Almost Time For the Annual EMCID Fall Fair

Grab your costume and prepare to be delighted at the East Montgomery County Improvement District's Fall Fair set for Saturday, October 15th from 10 am – 4 pm at 22296 Market Place Dr., Suite 100, in Valley Ranch Town Center, next to Hobby Lobby. EMCID's Fall Fair will include FREE…
NEW SHERIFF'S OFFICE SUBSTATION IN SPRING

Tuesday morning Montgomery County Sheriff's Office held a grand opening of the new Montgomery County Sheriff's Office District 2 building in Spring. This state-of-the-art Sheriff's Office facility will house patrol and detective perso…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-sheriffs-office-substation-in-spring/
SPRING, TX
4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary

CONROE, TX — Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa's on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
CONROE, TX
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS

At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in th…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/gas-line-explosion-burns-two-workers/
