CONROE, TX — Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO