Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
American Heart Association Celebration Kicks Off 2023 Philanthropic Efforts in Montgomery County
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President of The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
mocomotive.com
Heart of Montgomery County Kick-Off
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County kicked off their 2023 fundraising year with a soiree at The Post Oak Collection, hosted by Elvira Graham & Amy Torres and sponsored by Lonny Soza, President The Post Oak Collection. Through their signature events, Heart Walk, Heart Ball and Go Red for Women Luncheon, the Association unites community leaders in making a transformative impact to address the local health equity needs of the community.
mocomotive.com
Realtors, Developers Gather for Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Build Day
Local Realtors and members of the Grand Central Park and Woodforest development teams built 10 walls for a house in the Habitat for Humanity Community of Cedar Creek in Conroe recently. Montgomery County, TX — Thirty people who normally sell homes spent their day Sept. 29 building a home during…
mocomotive.com
MCTX Sheriff Announces Opening of New District 2 Building in Spring
SPRING, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the grand opening of our new state-of-the-art District 2 facility located at 25046 Abbey Blvd in Spring, Texas!. We have been eagerly awaiting this opening as it will provide an innovative and expanded workspace for our Patrol…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hospital District recognizes a special group of emergency services personnel and the woman they saved
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In July of this year, Meagan Kelley, a youthful 36-year-old local singer/songwriter, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at home in The Woodlands. Her mother called 911, and immediately a team of paramedics and firefighters rushed to the home and performed CPR and other life-saving interventions to save the young woman’s life.
mocomotive.com
New Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office substation serves and protects residents of District 2
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new facility today to great accolades and with a ceremony attended by community leaders that included a special sort of ribbon-cutting involving crime scene tape. South side of MoCo has a new state-of-the-art campus. The Montgomery County…
mocomotive.com
Inside the Montgomery County Sheriff District 2 station
From left, Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack, Sheriff Rand Henderson, County Judge Mark Keough and Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable stand outside the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Spring Annex. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County officials held a grand opening for a new sheriff facility in Spring on Oct. 4….
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com
Retired Texas Ranger Doolittle named as captain of Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office
Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable Philip Cash is pleased to announce the hiring of recently retired Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle to the rank of captain. Capt. Doolittle comes to the department after spending 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Doolittle began his career as a Texas state…
mocomotive.com
Family Thanks First Responders For Outstanding Care Of Young Mothers’ Life
CONROE, TX — ast July, 36-year-old Megan Kelley was eating breakfast at her mother’s home when she went unconscious. What her mother didn’t know at the time is that she was in cardiac arrest, stemming from a pulmonary embolism. Her mother immediately called 911 and spoke to an…
mocomotive.com
World Habitat Day Wall Build at Market Street hosted by Habitat MCTX
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The community is invited to celebrate World Habitat Day with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) with a wall build at Market Street on Friday, October 7 starting at 12:30 p.m. The celebration will highlight a global movement emphasizing the right for everyone…
mocomotive.com
It’s Almost Time For the Annual EMCID Fall Fair
Grab your costume and prepare to be delighted at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s Fall Fair set for Saturday, October 15th from 10 am – 4 pm at 22296 Market Place Dr., Suite 100, in Valley Ranch Town Center, next to Hobby Lobby. EMCID’s Fall Fair will include FREE…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocomotive.com
NEW SHERIFF’S OFFICE SUBSTATION IN SPRING
Tuesday morning Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held a grand opening of the new Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 2 building in Spring. This state-of-the-art Sheriff’s Office facility will house patrol and detective perso…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-sheriffs-office-substation-in-spring/
mocomotive.com
4th Annual OktoBEARfest to fund Exotic Animal Sanctuary
CONROE, TX — Many animal facilities across the country, housing large exotic animals and wildlife, have been closed due to lack of finances, lack of appropriate care, and neglect causing a much larger need for more sanctuaries to provide permanent placement for hard to keep animal. BEARS Etc., a local 501c3 nonprofit, is hoping the community will come out on Saturday, October 22 from 12 noon until 6:00pm at Papa’s on the Lake to help fund a permanent, community-based, self-sustainable refuge for displaced exotic and wild animals in Montgomery County.
mocomotive.com
Violent offender receives 30-year sentence after leading authorities on wild chase, Montgomery County DA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man with a lengthy rap sheet could possibly spend the next three decades behind bars for his latest crime, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 28, Dominique Johnson, 32, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after being found guilty…
mocomotive.com
Dominique Johnson, 32, sentenced to 30 years after Montgomery County chase
A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison following a chase in Montgomery County that reached speeds over 140 mph earlier this year, officials say. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Dominique Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading with a motor vehicle on Sept. 28.
mocomotive.com
GAS LINE EXPLOSION BURNS TWO WORKERS
At 12:40 pm Monday North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported gas line explosion and fire at Grover Creek and Caney Mills Drive in the Caney Mills Subdivision off Willis Waukegan. They arrived on the scene to find two males in th…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/gas-line-explosion-burns-two-workers/
Comments / 0